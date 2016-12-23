The Original Sound Track of Waada – ARY Digital

Sumaira is a loving wife, mother and daughter in-law. She cares for everyone in the family and tries to do as much as she can for everyone at home. She makes an effort to fulfill her promise and excel in every relationship. Loyalty is all that she has to offer besides so much love.

Shahab is financially very secure as he is a rich businessman but along with that he also cares for his entire family, basically he’s a good husband. He promises his wife that he will never leave her no matter what and stand by her side in all the ups and downs.

