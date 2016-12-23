The Original Sound Track of Bay Khudi – ARY Digital

There are a number of people in your life that would make your life so much better. Friends who you’d be able to share everything with, but can a boy and a girl stay only friends forever? Or at one point one of them will fall for otherh.

Bay Khudi is a tale of Fiza who shifted to her aunt’s house along with her mother after her father’s death. Saad’s mother loves Fiza as her own daughter. Fiza is happy because of Saad who’s her cousinand best friend, however Saad has feelings for Fiza.

Fiza luckily gets engaged to Asher who she loves and doesn’t realize what Saad feels for her. Saadcouldn’t accept the reality that Fiza is not his anymore and that’s where his love for her turns into obsession.

