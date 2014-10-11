Nikkah took place in ‘Haq Meher’

‘Haq Meher’ is a story about a couple who are madly in love with each other but the norms of the society don’t let them meet. Hira’s whole family is against the thought of them meeting before the marriage and this makes the young couple go restless. They have been hiding and meeting each other which highly made the family get uncomfortable.
The family members of Hira and Shariq are from the old school of thoughts while the children have matured. Discussion between the two families took place when the couple were caught meeting. The families thought of getting the nikkah done soon with the exchange of haq meher in order for the boy to complete his responsibility before marriage. Hira’s family is taking haq meher as an element of ego for them and they double the haq meher everytime a girl gets married in their family.
It started from 7 lacs doubling to 14 lacs and then 28 lacs for Hira’s haq meher in this whole dilemma Shariq is thinking from where to arrange the amount. Well with lots of discussion Shariq managed to pay off the haq meher in the form of gold and check.
Watch ‘Haq Meher’ every Friday at 7:00 PM to see what will happen next to this young couple. If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here.
cool! but i love to surf videos with good shaky stuff.Check Some Shakings you will love https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8lXnImfKEjqFlTMo31sTqw/videos
O2HLYB Wow, superb weblog structure! How long have you been running a blog for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, let alone the content material!
Thanks again for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool. this link
Just to let you know your webpage appears a little bit strange in Safari on my notebook using Linux.
You are amazing! Thanks! Feel free to visit my web blog wordpress developer
It as nearly impossible to find experienced people on this subject, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Wow, great blog.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Wir freuen uns auf Ihren Anruf oder Ihren Besuch.
This website was how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something which helped me. Many thanks!
Thanks again for the blog.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was looking for!
There is definately a great deal to learn about this subject. I like all the points you have made.
like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home
Very neat blog post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I ave really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
My spouse and I stumbled over here by a different web page and thought I should check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to finding out about your web page again.
Some times its a pain in the ass to read what website owners wrote but this website is rattling user genial!.
Inspiring story there. What occurred after? Take care!
Thanks for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
I really enjoy the blog article.Much thanks again. Want more.
Thank you for your article.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Im obliged for the article post.Thanks Again. Great.
Hey, thanks for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Your style is unique in comparison to other folks I ave read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this page.
Major thankies for the article. Really Great.
Normally I don at read article on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to check out and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, quite great article.
Looking forward to reading more. Great article.
IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТm a extended time watcher and I just believed IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТd drop by and say hi there there for your extremely initially time.
I really liked your article post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
Thanks so much for the blog post.Really thank you! Cool.
Hey, thanks for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
I think, that you commit an error. Let as discuss. Write to me in PM, we will talk.
Supporters of Manchester United, City, Chelsea and Arsenal. He was also named the World Soccer Player of the Year.
The most effective and clear News and why it means quite a bit.
Roman Polanski How to make my second blog my default one on Tumblr?
You could certainly see your expertise in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren at afraid to mention how they believe. All the time follow your heart.
I really liked your blog.Much thanks again.
You could certainly see your skills in the work you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
Major thankies for the post.Thanks Again. Great.
Im grateful for the blog.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Thanks for good article. I read it with big pleasure. I look forward to the next article.
The Silent Shard This may possibly be pretty valuable for a few of one as employment I plan to will not only with my website but
There is evidently a bundle to realize about this. I assume you made certain nice points in features also.
I truly appreciate this article. Fantastic.
Appreciate you sharing, great article.Thanks Again. Want more.
This is one awesome blog. Will read on…
Thank you for discovering the time to line all of this out for people today like us. This specific short article was fairly valuable in my opinion.
Major thankies for the blog.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Thanks again for the blog article.Really thank you! Fantastic.