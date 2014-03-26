web analytics
New Arrival only on Ary Digital (Bhabi)

New Arrival Darama Serial Bhabi

New arrival of ARY Digital play Bhabi (sister-in-law) is coming soon only on ARY Digital. Plot of the darama is based upon post marriage issues. The story revolves around a main character of darma (Bhabi) that how she survives after the death of her beloved husband. How she faces difficulties of life as being a widow and come up with best possible  solutions to cope up with society pressure.

Yeh kasa andhera hai

Kiun dard nay ghera hai

Hota hai satam laken

Itna tau nai hota

It is actually hard for a women to survive after the demise of her husband in eastern world. It is a general perception that most of in-laws have traditional habit of blaming women for all issues.

Watch new Darama serial Bhabi only on ARY Digital.

Coming Soon

