Drama Plot:
Pride will cost you everything but leave you with nothing.
‘Naraaz’ a realistic story of a couple Azlan and Fariha, when their high-end lifestyle is drastically changed due to sudden downfall in Azlan’s business. This downfall makes him dependent on his wife’s parents. His pride and ego become his biggest enemy to accept any support from Fariha.
A self-obsessed and arrogant man who is willing to sacrifice his family for pride.
True relations are the ones that emerge from testing times. A sacrificing wife who faces all the wrath of Azlan’s anger and bitterness patiently.
Sometimes the pain of being misunderstood is greater than the ache of distrust. Confused child stuck in between his father’s ego and mother’s love.Together they make a perfect family in spite of all odds…
Written by: Mohsin Ali
Directed by: Najaf Bilgirami
Cast:
- Faysal Quershi as Azlan
- Sara Khan as Fariha
- Fahad Ahmed as Asad
- Birjees Farooqui
- Muzna Ibrahim
- Javeria Abbasi
- Sajid Shah and others.
Timing:
This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.
OST of ‘Naraaz 2015’ by arydigitalofficial
cool! but i love to surf videos with good shaky stuff.Check Some Shakings you will love https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8lXnImfKEjqFlTMo31sTqw/videos
One of our visitors not too long ago recommended the following website
CUwdSJ Major thanks for the blog article.Much thanks again. Great.