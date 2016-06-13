Five Of Our Favorite Naats In Shan-e-Ramazan

ARY Shan-e-Ramazan’s transmissions are airing daily and we can’t deny how beautiful and enlightening they are. Along with all the quizzes, Iftaris sessions,Sehri sessions,debates, one on one conversations with the audience and lastly, the most favorite segment, which are all the beautiful Naats in soulful voices that are very moving and provides you with a peace of mind. Here are some great Naats which were shown in Shan-e-Ramazan that I’m sure we all love.

The Naat which deeply touches our hearts and gets us teary. The best part? It is performed by Junaid Jamshed and Waseem Badaami together. This Naat has been close to all our hearts. Ilaahi teri chaukhat



Ilahi Teri Chokhat Per by Junaid Jamshed… by arydigitalofficial

Another remarkable Naat performed by Mehmood Ul Hassan along with multiple other Naat khwaans. Ya Ilahi har jaga also appeared on Shan-e-Ramazan.



Ya Ilahi Har Jaga Teri Ata Ka Sath Ho Naat Sharif by arydigitalofficial

Junaid Jamshed has an amazing voice and theres no doubt about that, he proves it over and over again and Shan-e-Ramazan’s transmissions brings us his excellent voice. ‘Tujhsa koi nahi’ is another very nice work of Junaid.



Tujh sa koi nahi naat by Junaid Jamshed by arydigitalofficial

Ya nabi salam alayka is a Naat close to our hearts, and every Ramazan listening to this Naat is a must for all Naat lovers. Shan-e-Ramazan has made our Ramazan even better.



Ya Nabi Salam Alayka Naat Shareef by arydigitalofficial

Fasih Uddin Soharwardi is a gifted Naat khwaan and has given us all the amazing Naats, a great thing about his soulful voice is that it is a treat for the ears. His Naat Main to panjtan is one of my favorites.



Mein Tu Panjtan Ka Ghulam Hon by Fasih Uddin… by arydigitalofficial

