Home  »  Drama Reviews  »  'Mumkin': a new love story

'Mumkin': a new love story

mumkin

Loving your children is a natural instinct for any parent but being over-protective about your child is just present in some parents. ‘Mumkin’ is a story about a mother who is very protective about her daughter and wants her daughter to be a successful woman in life. Maira is a simple and innocent girl who is very positive about life but her mother keeps warning her about people using her.

Her best friend Natasha is getting married and Maira is helping her as a true friend does but then Maira’s mum keeps warning her. Natasha’s cousin Muneeb is not happy with his fiancé Taniya and is planning to leave her but then he got hold of some pictures of Taniya which was highly not accepted by Muneeb. He refused to marry her and he shared this thought with Natasha.

Natasha told her mum about the situation but then she is not very convinced with the thought of Muneeb not marrying Taniya. Muneed has secretly developed feelings for Maira but he has not been very expressive about it.

Maira wedding is going to take place but, with who? Watch ‘Mumkin’ every Tuesday at 8:00 pm only on ARY Digital. If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here.

Leave a Reply

