Drama Plot :
There is probably no one on earth who wouldn’t want the absolute amazing feeling of falling in love. Love make us feel completely alive, your emotions are magnified, and each day is nothing but a new source of happiness.
Moray Saiyaan is a story of two love birds – Ghaziyan and Zubairia. Like every other woman Zubairia had a dream to be a princess and life gave her something more than she dreamt of. The love of Ghaziyan.
A man like Ghaziyan who is ready to accept Zubairia against all odds, who not just madly loves her but fights with everyone to make her his own. He marries her and makes her the happiest woman. It’s hard for Zubairia to believe that someone as loving as him can be in her life.
The two finally sign the contract of Nikah but the fact that there is no official rukhsati as yet ,it makes things difficult. Ghaziyan dies due to a very tragic accident and leaves his mark of love in a form of another little soul growing inside Zubairia.
The climax of the story occurs when society questions on the legitimacy of a child who is conceived after Nikkah but before Rukhsati. What more is to come?
Writer: Rabia Razzaque
Director: Nadeem Siddique
Cast:
- Uzair Jaswal as Ghaziyan
- Neha Rajpoot as Zubairia
- Irsaa Ghazal as Zakia
- Firdous Jamal as Waris Afridi
- Kinza Hashmi as Nimra
- Ali Kazmi as Dr. Altamash
- Aisha Tor as Dr. Farah
Timing:
Watch ‘Moray Saiyaan’ Every Tuesday at 9:00 pm only on ARY Digital.If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here.
great news
It is really a great and helpful piece of information. I’m glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
I dugg some of you post as I thought they were very helpful very useful
I visited a lot of website but I conceive this one contains something extra in it in it
Your method of telling all in this article is genuinely good, all
can effortlessly be aware of it, Thanks a lot.
Enjoyed looking at this, very good stuff, thankyou. “We swallow greedily any lie that flatters us, but we sip little by little at a truth we find bitter.” by Denis Diderot.
We absolutely love your blog and find many of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for. can you offer guest writers to write content in your case? I wouldn’t mind composing a post or elaborating on a number of the subjects you write in relation to here. Again, awesome weblog!
Well I sincerely enjoyed reading it. This post procured by you is very helpful for accurate planning.
Thank you, I have recently been searching for info about this subject for a while and yours is the greatest I have discovered till now. But, what about the bottom line? Are you positive in regards to the source?
Hello! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing several
weeks of hard work due to no backup. Do you have any
methods to protect against hackers?
Hi to every one, for the reason that I am actually keen of reading this web site’s post to be updated regularly.
It consists of nice data.
Some really great content on this web site, thanks for contribution. “The spirit is the true self.” by Marcus Tullius Cicero.
You actually make it appear really easy together with your presentation but I find this matter to be really one thing which I believe I’d by no means understand. It sort of feels too complex and very vast for me. I am having a look ahead to your subsequent post, I will try to get the grasp of it!
Hey there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Hi, Neat post. There is a problem with your site in internet explorer, would test this… IE still is the market leader and a large portion of people will miss your magnificent writing due to this problem.
If some one wishes expert view about running a blog after that i advise him/her to pay a quick visit
this webpage, Keep up the good job.
When I initially left a comment I appear to have clicked the
-Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox
and from now on each time a comment is added I recieve four emails with the exact
same comment. Is there a means you can remove
me from that service? Thank you!
I believe that is among the such a lot significant
info for me. And i am glad studying your article.
However wanna remark on some general issues, The web site
taste is perfect, the articles is in point of fact nice : D.
Just right activity, cheers
I think this is among the such a lot significant info for me.
And i’m happy reading your article. However wanna commentary on some
general things, The web site style is wonderful, the articles is really great :
D. Good task, cheers
I like what you guys are up too. Such smart work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my site 🙂
Thanks – Enjoyed this article, how can I make is so that I receive an email every time you publish a new update?
Hi, after reading this awesome piece of writing i am too glad to share
my know-how here with friends.