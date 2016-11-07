Drama Plot :

There is probably no one on earth who wouldn’t want the absolute amazing feeling of falling in love. Love make us feel completely alive, your emotions are magnified, and each day is nothing but a new source of happiness.

Moray Saiyaan is a story of two love birds – Ghaziyan and Zubairia. Like every other woman Zubairia had a dream to be a princess and life gave her something more than she dreamt of. The love of Ghaziyan.

A man like Ghaziyan who is ready to accept Zubairia against all odds, who not just madly loves her but fights with everyone to make her his own. He marries her and makes her the happiest woman. It’s hard for Zubairia to believe that someone as loving as him can be in her life.

The two finally sign the contract of Nikah but the fact that there is no official rukhsati as yet ,it makes things difficult. Ghaziyan dies due to a very tragic accident and leaves his mark of love in a form of another little soul growing inside Zubairia.

The climax of the story occurs when society questions on the legitimacy of a child who is conceived after Nikkah but before Rukhsati. What more is to come?

Writer: Rabia Razzaque

Director: Nadeem Siddique

Cast:

Uzair Jaswal as Ghaziyan

Neha Rajpoot as Zubairia

Irsaa Ghazal as Zakia

Firdous Jamal as Waris Afridi

Kinza Hashmi as Nimra

Ali Kazmi as Dr. Altamash

Aisha Tor as Dr. Farah

Timing:

Watch ‘Moray Saiyaan’ Every Tuesday at 9:00 pm only on ARY Digital.If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here.

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments