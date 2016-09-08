Drama Plot :

It’s no surprise that everyone needs to be with someone who can make their life a better one, so if sometimes you go an extra mile to achieve that true happiness, it doesn’t always turn out well. The story of Mere Humnava is basically about three people who are caught up in this love triangle that they didn’t ask for.

Alishba is a highly educated girl whose mother is greedy and wants her to wed a man who will give her all the luxuries of life, her mother is willing got compromise on everything in return of that one wealthy man.

She is lucky that she has a man who is willing to go to the ends of Earth for her, Haris – who is Alishba’s cousin, is head over heels in love with her. But when the odds are against you, nobody can be a help.Due to the fact that Haris is poor, he doesn’t fit perfect for Alishba’s greedy moms requirement.

Another character that is introduced in this show is the shrewd business man Ahmed – who takes an advantage of Zaib’s innocence and her mother’s selfishness and wants to marry her. But true lovemeans to support each other in all highs and lows of life, which is why Alishba and Haris don’t give up on their love and they fight for each other.

Turn of events are constant when Ahmed’s cousin pursues him and wishes to be his wife. Ahmed falls into her trap, but let’s see what awaits him in future.

Director: Abdullah Badini

Writer: Rahat Jabeen

Cast :

Alishba Yousuf

Azfar Rehman

Noman Ijaz

Ayesha Toor

Seemi Pasha

Huma Nawab

Pari Hashmi

Banita David

Gul-e- Rana and others.

Timing:

Watch ‘Mere Humnawa’ Every Saturday at 9:00 pm only on ARY Digital.If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here.

