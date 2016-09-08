Drama Plot :
It’s no surprise that everyone needs to be with someone who can make their life a better one, so if sometimes you go an extra mile to achieve that true happiness, it doesn’t always turn out well. The story of Mere Humnava is basically about three people who are caught up in this love triangle that they didn’t ask for.
Alishba is a highly educated girl whose mother is greedy and wants her to wed a man who will give her all the luxuries of life, her mother is willing got compromise on everything in return of that one wealthy man.
She is lucky that she has a man who is willing to go to the ends of Earth for her, Haris – who is Alishba’s cousin, is head over heels in love with her. But when the odds are against you, nobody can be a help.Due to the fact that Haris is poor, he doesn’t fit perfect for Alishba’s greedy moms requirement.
Another character that is introduced in this show is the shrewd business man Ahmed – who takes an advantage of Zaib’s innocence and her mother’s selfishness and wants to marry her. But true lovemeans to support each other in all highs and lows of life, which is why Alishba and Haris don’t give up on their love and they fight for each other.
Turn of events are constant when Ahmed’s cousin pursues him and wishes to be his wife. Ahmed falls into her trap, but let’s see what awaits him in future.
Director: Abdullah Badini
Writer: Rahat Jabeen
Cast :
- Alishba Yousuf
- Azfar Rehman
- Noman Ijaz
- Ayesha Toor
- Seemi Pasha
- Huma Nawab
- Pari Hashmi
- Banita David
- Gul-e- Rana and others.
Timing:
Watch ‘Mere Humnawa’ Every Saturday at 9:00 pm only on ARY Digital.If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here.
I view something truly special in this web site.
you’ve gotten a great weblog right here! would you prefer to make some invite posts on my blog?
You are my intake, I have few web logs and infrequently run out from to brand.
Attractive component of content. I just stumbled upon your web
site and in accession capital to say that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment and even I fulfillment you get admission to constantly
quickly.
Some truly howling work on behalf of the owner of this internet site, perfectly great written content.
of course like your web-site however you have to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very troublesome to inform the reality however I¦ll definitely come back again.
There are some fascinating deadlines on this article however I don’t know if I see all of them heart to heart. There’s some validity however I’ll take maintain opinion till I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we want extra! Added to FeedBurner as nicely
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a
doubt donate to this superb blog! I suppose for
now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
I look forward to brand new updates and will talk about this site with my Facebook group.
Chat soon!
A person necessarily help to make severely posts I might state. That is the first time I frequented your website page and to this point? I surprised with the analysis you made to make this particular publish extraordinary. Magnificent process!
Hello! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that
would be okay. I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and
look forward to new updates.
Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favourite reason appeared to be on the internet the easiest thing to take into accout of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed even as other people consider worries that they plainly do not recognize about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the top and also outlined out the whole thing with no need side-effects , other people could take a signal. Will likely be again to get more. Thank you
Definitely imagine that which you stated. Your favourite reason appeared to be at the web the simplest factor to take into account of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while other folks consider concerns that they just do not recognize about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest and defined out the entire thing with no need side effect , folks can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
I believe this website has some real good information for everyone. “The penalty of success is to be bored by the attentions of people who formerly snubbed you.” by Mary Wilson Little.
The next time I learn a weblog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as a lot as this one. I imply, I know it was my option to learn, however I truly thought youd have one thing interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about one thing that you can fix in the event you werent too busy searching for attention.
Thanks for another informative site. Where else could I get that type of information written in such a perfect way? I have a project that I’m just now working on, and I have been on the look out for such information.
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s challenging to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appeal. I must say that you’ve done a fantastic job with this. In addition, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Safari. Excellent Blog!
Hi, i believe that i saw you visited my website thus
i got here to return the prefer?.I am trying to to find things to
enhance my site!I assume its good enough to make use of a few of your concepts!!
An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a coworker who had been doing a little homework on this.
And he in fact ordered me lunch simply because I found it for him…
lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!!
But yeah, thanks for spending time to talk about this issue here on your web site.