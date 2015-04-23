Meray Dard Ki Tujhai Kya Khabar

Drama Plot:
A girl starts dreaming when she finds someone she know she has to spend her life with… Who will make her life as beautiful as heaven.
Zara was engaged and never expected such cruel behavior from life… Life was treating her according to her dreams… But a brutal dark night took all her dreams away and handed her regrets for life…
Her mistake was spending a night with someone she doesn’t even know!
Even her own family disowned her at the time of support and never trusted her… So there was another guy who accepted her while showing mercy…
And she thought he can heal her pain and take all of her sorrows away…
But life ditched her once again… And then one fine day in a random walk of life she found that stranger once again… And the twists in the journey of life continues..
Written by: Rukhsana Nigar
Directed by: Ahmed Bhatti
Cast
- Rabab Hashim
- Ahsan Khan
- Hassan Ahmed
- Farah Shah
- Rubina Ashraf
- Ayesha Khan Jr.
- Hassan Niazi
- Mizna Waqas
- Shamim Hilali
- Humaira Zahid
- Ahmed Zeb
- Ikram Abbasi and others.
Timing:
This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.
