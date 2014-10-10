web analytics
[X] Close
Home  »  Drama Reviews  »  Are all the men hideous in ‘Main Bushra’?

Are all the men hideous in ‘Main Bushra’?

Main Bushra

We live in a society ruled by preconceived notions and false beliefs, where women are marked by stigma based on an unjustified way of thinking. ‘Main Bushra’ is a story of such a girl who has to face this difficulty her entire life. She is insulted by her own father and the family also ddoesn’tsupport her. They are seven sisters in all and they unconsciously clash with each other. Zinnia has been the spoilt one and is not willing to listen to anyone.

Kamran being Zinnia’s love interest they planned to elope but then Bushra saw them and the young couple transferred the whole story on Bushra. They started blaming her that Bushra wants to marry Kamran and she is running away. The father didn’t like Bushra since ever and always consider her as a nuisance; she was thrown out of the house without her father listening to her. Fizza calls Fazeela to come over and Kashan tried to resolve everything but still the father is being stubborn.

With lots of counseling and thinking Bushra’s father decides that they should call Kamran’s family and get the Nikkah done. He is always thinking about the norms of the society and nothing matters to him. In this entire situation Zinnia is quiet and is not letting out the secret, Bushra called the family and in a natural way the relation took place but this cracked Zinnia. She outburst and spoke the truth about Kamran that he was flirting with Zinnia and he did this act to affront Bushra.

What do you think will happen next? If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here.

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments

Related Posts

19 Comments

  1. Discover More Here
    February 4, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    tzJd4v up to other users that they will help, so here it occurs.

  2. Debt Solutions
    February 5, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    I really liked your blog article.Thanks Again. Will read on

  3. birmingham seo
    February 5, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Thanks for sharing, it is a fantastic post.Significantly thanks yet again. Definitely Great.

  4. naturally get rid of wrinkles on forehead
    February 5, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    This unique blog is definitely awesome and also informative. I have picked helluva useful advices out of this blog. I ad love to return again and again. Cheers!

  5. Custom Airbrushing Art Lifestyle Airbrush Kustom
    February 6, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    It is truly a great and useful piece of info. I am happy that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

  6. fashion jewelry
    February 6, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this post plus the rest of the site is also really good.

  7. Dicotomia PSD-PNL
    February 6, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    we should highly recommand it for keeping track of our expenses and we will really satisfied with it.

  8. earning with products
    February 6, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    pretty helpful material, overall I imagine this is really worth a bookmark, thanks

  9. earning with products
    February 6, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Nice blog here! Additionally your website loads up very fast! What web host are you the usage of? Can I get your associate link to your host? I want my website loaded up as fast as yours lol

  10. snapcash binary code
    February 6, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    I?аАТаЂаll right away seize your rss feed as I can not find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you ave any? Kindly permit me know so that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  11. all the way up
    February 7, 2017 at 2:13 am

    Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic post.Much thanks again. Want more.

  12. India
    February 7, 2017 at 3:24 am

    Real clean web site, appreciate it for this post.

  13. Marlyn Haddix
    February 7, 2017 at 4:31 am

    Thanks again for the blog post.Really thank you! Great.

  14. 1k daily profit review
    February 7, 2017 at 4:36 am

    This is one awesome article post.Really thank you! Great.

  15. Judi Collie
    February 7, 2017 at 5:33 am

    Wow, great blog post.Really thank you! Really Cool.

  16. millionaire blueprint real or fake
    February 7, 2017 at 9:21 am

    You have brought up a very excellent points, thankyou for the post.

  17. Real Estate School
    February 7, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    I really enjoy the blog article. Much obliged.

  18. Pasadena Homes for Sale
    February 7, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    I think this is a real great article. Fantastic.

  19. home remedies for hair loss
    February 7, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Pretty! This was an incredibly wonderful article. Many thanks for supplying these details.

Leave a Reply

© 2017 Copyrights ARYDIGITAL.TV. All Rights Reserved.