Mein Adhuri – Exclusive Ary Digital Drama

Marriage is not a noun; it’s a verb. It is not something you get. It is something you do for your partner to make him/her happy. It requires love and sacrifice the most.

But what if a marriage is based on a contract and requires something which is unaffordable to confer?

Areesha always considered marriage as a contract of just exchanging love..

Sooban believed that everything can be sacrificed for love and asked her wife to sacrifice our baby for his sister..

It feels really dreadful to know that Rabia can never have a child; and that is why I own my brother’s baby.

Zubaida is a dominant woman; and she will make sure that her son gives his child to her daughter.

Talat will always stand by his wife’s decision.

Since then she is finding reasons to feel complete but somewhere inside she still feel that she is Incomplete..!!

Writer: Seema Shaikh

Director : Roomi Insha

Cast:

Saniya Shamshad as Areesha

Azfar Rehman as Sooban

Nausheen Shah as Rabia

Hassan Niazi as Basar Shaour

Saba Hameed as Zubaida Mansoor

Talat Hussain as Mansoor Hassan

Ayesha Toor as Rubab

Khalid Malik as Ehsan

Hira Hussain

Shehzad Malik

Ismat Iqbal

Kaif Ghaznavi

Adnan Shah (Tipu) and others.

