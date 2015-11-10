Mein Adhuri – Exclusive Ary Digital Drama

Drama Plot:
Marriage is not a noun; it’s a verb. It is not something you get. It is something you do for your partner to make him/her happy. It requires love and sacrifice the most.
But what if a marriage is based on a contract and requires something which is unaffordable to confer?
Areesha always considered marriage as a contract of just exchanging love..
Sooban believed that everything can be sacrificed for love and asked her wife to sacrifice our baby for his sister..
It feels really dreadful to know that Rabia can never have a child; and that is why I own my brother’s baby.
Zubaida is a dominant woman; and she will make sure that her son gives his child to her daughter.
Talat will always stand by his wife’s decision.
Since then she is finding reasons to feel complete but somewhere inside she still feel that she is Incomplete..!!
Writer: Seema Shaikh
Director : Roomi Insha
Cast:
- Saniya Shamshad as Areesha
- Azfar Rehman as Sooban
- Nausheen Shah as Rabia
- Hassan Niazi as Basar Shaour
- Saba Hameed as Zubaida Mansoor
- Talat Hussain as Mansoor Hassan
- Ayesha Toor as Rubab
- Khalid Malik as Ehsan
- Hira Hussain
- Shehzad Malik
- Ismat Iqbal
- Kaif Ghaznavi
- Adnan Shah (Tipu) and others.
Timing:
This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.
