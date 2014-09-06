web analytics
Mathira’s life is complete now

Mathira

Divas are usually known for their dramas and like to keep things secret but everyone is more interested in their lives than their owns. As such we have our very own diva Mathira who is Pakistan’s well known host, model and singer.Mathira has been married for over a year and didn’t even tell anyone. A few friends and family know about it and kept a secret with the media, but the big secret is finally out. She has been very secretive but when the baby bump of hers was seen on various occasions the secret started pouring out.

Mathira

Mathira has been asked about her better half but she refused talking about it by mentioning “I am a very secretive person and I don’t like to talk about my personal life. I like to keep my family very safe and close.” However, when she was asked about the lucky man, she refused and just replied “When the right time comes I will inform everyone about it.” The right time is here when Mathira let the media know who is her better half is, it’s Flint J, a Dubai based Pakistani Singer.

Mathira Husband

Mathira lately she gave birth to a baby boy and is a proud mommy now. On asking her about the baby’s name she replied “The name is not decided as yet it will be disclosed in a day or two.” After marriage and having a baby usually people give priority to the family but our Diva is not going to leave us. “I am here! I never left I have not gained weight and I will be back end of this month with a brand new music video.” This was said by Mathira on asking her about her career, Mathira has done an item number ‘Masti Mein Doobi Raat Hai’ in the film ‘Main Hoon Shahid Afridi’ starring ‘Humayun Saeed’ but recently she refused to do another for Sahir Lodhi’s debut feature film ‘Mausam’.

Mathira

The actress stated that the reason of why she has refused to do the item song is because she would not be doing any more item numbers in films and her preference is to work for female lead role only. The actress has left us in shocks with the whole marriage and the baby’s news; however, we wish Mathira a happy life ahead and Congratulations!

Faiz Rohani

A graduated Fashion Designer who loves to express himself about fashion, entertainment and its emerging glance.

