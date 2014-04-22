Maryam Kasay Jiye- Maryam Ties the Knot (She is no more sinister in this Episode)

Episode 3 Review

Another episode a must watch serial “Maryam Kasay Jiye” . The protagonist Maryam is “bechari kismet ki mari” type girl. Everyone calls her “Manhoos” except her loving grandmother.

Maryam’s family members are extremely happy due to Ahmer’s proposal, excluding step-mother (Sadia).

Sadia thinks Maryam is sinister. She makes Maryam’s life miserable by calling her ‘manhoos’ all the time.



Maryam in-laws are happy due to her courteous behaviour. She gives priority to domestic work and keeps balance between in-laws and husband. This is the reason she wins their hearts.

Sadia has no interest in domestic work ,rather it she has more interest in combating with the protagonist Maryam .

Maryam’s (sister-in-law) is playing the role of antagonist. She told her Mother-in-law , Maryam mother’s died during childbirth, thus she got the title of “Sinister”.

What do you think Maryam and Ahmer relationship will last for a long time ?

1. Yes

2. No

3. Not sure

