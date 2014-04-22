web analytics
[X] Close
Home  »  Drama Reviews  »  Maryam Kasay Jiye- Maryam Ties the Knot (She is no more sinister in this Episode)

Maryam Kasay Jiye- Maryam Ties the Knot (She is no more sinister in this Episode)

Episode 3 Review

Another episode a must watch serial “Maryam Kasay Jiye” . The protagonist Maryam is “bechari kismet ki mari” type girl. Everyone calls her “Manhoos” except her loving grandmother. 

Maryam’s family members are extremely happy due to Ahmer’s proposal, excluding step-mother (Sadia).

Sadia thinks Maryam is  sinister. She makes Maryam’s life miserable by calling her ‘manhoos’  all the time.
8

Maryam in-laws are happy due to her  courteous behaviour. She gives priority to domestic work and keeps balance between in-laws and husband. This is the reason she wins their hearts.

Sadia has no interest in  domestic work ,rather it she has more interest in combating with the protagonist Maryam .

6

Maryam’s (sister-in-law) is playing the role of antagonist. She told  her Mother-in-law , Maryam mother’s died during childbirth, thus she got the title of “Sinister”.

What do you think Maryam and Ahmer relationship will last for a long time ?

1.       Yes

2.       No

3.       Not sure

 

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments

Related Posts

2 Comments

  1. Tahir Raheem
    May 14, 2014 at 3:23 pm

    Relationship among Maryam and Ahmer will not last for long time period. As she is sinister according to her step mother Sadia. But I pray she gets alot of happiness after the death of Ahmer but I know it will remain my desire because the writer has some U-turns

  2. find out
    February 5, 2017 at 12:01 am

    duhYwB Spenz, by far the fastest inputs for cash. Free but iPhone/web only

Leave a Reply

© 2017 Copyrights ARYDIGITAL.TV. All Rights Reserved.