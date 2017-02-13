Maria Memon Celebrates Her Big Day!

She has been a fierce spokesperson and a brave woman in her career throughout the times. Its time that Maria Memon decided to bound in a holy matrimony to a CSS topper Umar Riaz.

Maria has joined ARY news in August 2015 as a senior anchor and content manager.

Alhamdullilah! A photo posted by Maria Memon (@mariamemonofficial) on Jan 20, 2017 at 3:43am PST

Maria has started her career as a junior reporter and was later promoted as the news anchor in a very short interval of time and proved her analytical skills incredibly.

#SawaalYehHai with Mayor Karachi. A photo posted by Maria Memon (@mariamemonofficial) on Jan 15, 2017 at 4:05am PST

Maria has beautifully draped this silvery sequenced lehnga which made our eyes starry, she has decided to wear Hina Butt and chose Amina Z to enhance her features beautifully.

In @hinabutt_official for my BIG day. #DreamDress A photo posted by Maria Memon (@mariamemonofficial) on Feb 12, 2017 at 7:05am PST

Well she has definitely gained time for her big day and looks incredible with her elegant looks .

Maria looks extraordinary overwhelmed and enjoys every moment with the invitees.

We wish Maria Memon a huge success and congratulate her on this auspicious day.

Mr and Mrs Nerd. ? A photo posted by Maria Memon (@mariamemonofficial) on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:10am PST

