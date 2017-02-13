web analytics
Maria Memon Celebrates Her Big Day!

She has been a fierce spokesperson and a brave woman in her career throughout the times. Its time that Maria Memon decided to bound in a holy matrimony to a CSS topper Umar Riaz.

Maria has joined ARY news in August 2015 as a senior anchor and content manager.

Maria has started her career as a junior reporter and was later promoted as the news anchor in a very short interval of time and proved her analytical skills incredibly. 

Maria has beautifully draped this silvery sequenced lehnga which made our eyes starry, she has decided to wear Hina Butt and chose Amina Z to enhance her features beautifully.

Well she has definitely gained time for her big day and looks incredible with her elegant looks .

Maria looks extraordinary overwhelmed and enjoys every moment with the invitees.

We wish Maria Memon a huge success and congratulate her on this auspicious day.

