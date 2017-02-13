Maria Memon Celebrates Her Big Day!

She has been a fierce spokesperson and a brave woman in her career throughout the times. Its time that Maria Memon decided to bound in a holy matrimony to a CSS topper Umar Riaz.
Maria has joined ARY news in August 2015 as a senior anchor and content manager.
Maria has started her career as a junior reporter and was later promoted as the news anchor in a very short interval of time and proved her analytical skills incredibly.
#SawaalYehHai with Mayor Karachi.
Maria has beautifully draped this silvery sequenced lehnga which made our eyes starry, she has decided to wear Hina Butt and chose Amina Z to enhance her features beautifully.
Well she has definitely gained time for her big day and looks incredible with her elegant looks .
Maria looks extraordinary overwhelmed and enjoys every moment with the invitees.
We wish Maria Memon a huge success and congratulate her on this auspicious day.
