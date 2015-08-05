Madventures Season 2

Theme:
The most acclaimed Pakistani reality show is back with double dose of excitement and celebrities that you have always wanted to see in action. Filmed at stunning New locations of Thailand with 20 Celebrity Contestants Playing games to test their limits of Mental and Physical toughness.
Host:
The talented and versatile actor, host and singer Ahmed Butt.
Contestants:
Film Star
Fakhar Imam and Sana Fakhar
TV Artists
Mehwish Hayat and Danish Hayat
TV Artists
Sana Askari and Minhaj Ali Askari
TV Artists
Saim Ali (designer) and Natasha Ali
TV Artists
Kanwar Arsalan and Fatima Effendi
Model and Singer
Rubab Hashim and Nouman Javaid
TV Artists
Saima Azhar and Taifoor Khan
TV Artists
Faiq Khan and Rahma Ali
TV Artists
Danial Raheel and Farah ali
TV Artists
Khurram Patras and VJ Hina Altaf
Let the Games begin!
Action packed entertainment filled with emotion and drama!
Executive producer: Obaid Khan
Directed by Khurram Farid and Asif Khan
Timing:
This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.
