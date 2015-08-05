Madventures Season 2

Theme:

The most acclaimed Pakistani reality show is back with double dose of excitement and celebrities that you have always wanted to see in action. Filmed at stunning New locations of Thailand with 20 Celebrity Contestants Playing games to test their limits of Mental and Physical toughness.

Host:

The talented and versatile actor, host and singer Ahmed Butt.

Contestants:

Film Star

Fakhar Imam and Sana Fakhar

TV Artists

Mehwish Hayat and Danish Hayat

TV Artists

Sana Askari and Minhaj Ali Askari

TV Artists

Saim Ali (designer) and Natasha Ali

TV Artists

Kanwar Arsalan and Fatima Effendi

Model and Singer

Rubab Hashim and Nouman Javaid

TV Artists

Saima Azhar and Taifoor Khan

TV Artists

Faiq Khan and Rahma Ali

TV Artists

Danial Raheel and Farah ali

TV Artists

Khurram Patras and VJ Hina Altaf

Let the Games begin!

Action packed entertainment filled with emotion and drama!

Executive producer: Obaid Khan

Directed by Khurram Farid and Asif Khan

Timing:

This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments