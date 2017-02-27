A Love Triangle Saga “Zindaan” Has Gained Our Attention

Another brand new drama serial Zindaan soon to be on aired on Ary Digital has gathered so much attention with the arrival of the teaser , as Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt will be co-star after their beautiful engagement ceremony the couple is doing this superb drama serial together.

The teaser of the play shows an intense story line and we are definitely anticipating of an official trailer to figure out the plot. Aiman Khan has improved her acting skills and has gained popularity in a very short span of time. The serial is basically whirling on love triangle where Aiman was taken since birth for Muneeb and were tied in a relationship, With such situation it was obvious that Aiman Khan had her ideal in her mind, but Muneeb Butt changed course and started taking interest in Fatima Effendi .

#zindaan coming soon #arydigital @muneeb_butt @syedatifhussainofficial @fatimaeffendikanwar A post shared by Aiman M. Khan (@aimankhan.official) on Feb 21, 2017 at 3:54am PST

Drama serial Zindaan has captivated its viewers with the teaser and ofcourse with the cast as Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt real life romance surely makes us fall in love with them. The play also stars Shugta Ejaz and Ghazala Butt ,promising actresses and has added much intense vibes in it.

After an achievement of Dillagi and Pyare Afzal the team has not stopped to create another superb play that will be on aired on Ary Digital during the month of March 2017, the play has written by Samina Ejaz and directed by Syed Atif Hussain and ofcourse the drama is produced by Six Sigma Plus Production.



