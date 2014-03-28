web analytics
Label Whore Celebrities of Pakistan

In Pakistan entertainment industry, we have number of celebrities who are brand whore and choose one which have standards, quality, and name in a market. Do you want to know that who are top most label whore of Pakistan ? I am listing down some of celebrities over here

Fawad Khan

Jack of three trades and master of thrice, yes, I am talking about multi talented singer, model, and actor Fawad Khan. He is extremely brand conscious celebrity of Pakistan.

Sanam Saeed

Biggest star of Pakistan entertainment industry and yes of- course fashion model Sanam Saeed.. She often carries herself pretty well in western outfits. Versatile lady Sanam Saeed loves singing too. According to her beauty and glamour defines glowing skin, flawless and healthy hair.

Hadiqa Kiani

Hadiqa Kiani Pakistani singer, model , fashion designer and song writer is famous for her brand consciousness. She launches her own clothing brand KAMLEE and falls in love with her own brand.

Mikaal Zulfiqar

Mikaal Zulfiqar is Pakistani actor and model. He is in the hit list of brand conscious celebrity of Pakistan. He is the brand ambassador of Royal Tag spring-summer collection 2014.

Ayesha Omar

Well-known Pakistani singer, model, actor, and host Ayesha Omar is label whore because of her elegant and stunning looks.

Shehryar Munawar Siddique

New brilliant actor and model Shehryar Munawar Siddique.The hazel eyed boy and much alike Hrithik Roshan is one of the brand counisous Pakistani celebrity.

Kindly share your valuable thoughts here.

