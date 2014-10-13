web analytics
[X] Close
Home  »  Uncategorized  »  Khuda Na Karay

Khuda Na Karay

Khuda Na Karay

Drama Plot:

We live in a culture where father is an equal partner in taking care of their children and a daughter usually considers her father as one of the most influential people in her life.

‘Khuda Na Karay’ is a story about an uncertain daughter-father relationship where the father in the story wants her daughter to see life from his perspective where the daughter choose a different view of world in her major decisions of life.

The story steps forward where both of them endeavor to fix their damage of daughter-father relationship.

Director: Badar Mehmood

Writer: Samina Ijaz

Cast:

  • Soniya Hussain
  • Junaid Khan
  • Salman Shahid
  • Zarnish
  • Gohar Rasheed
  • Faizan Khawaja
  • Salahuddin Tunio and others.

Timing:

This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here. 

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments

Related Posts

5 Comments

  1. Full Report
    February 5, 2017 at 1:39 am

    zI3tqL You are my inspiration , I have few blogs and rarely run out from to brand.

  2. Debt Solutions
    February 5, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    I think this is a real great blog.Really thank you! Cool.

  3. Fitness
    February 5, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    You completed some good points there. I did a search on the subject and found mainly people will go along with with your blog.

  4. vehicle wraps macclesfield
    February 5, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Really appreciate you sharing this post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.

  5. seo hartford
    February 5, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Saved as a favorite, I really like your web site!

Leave a Reply

© 2017 Copyrights ARYDIGITAL.TV. All Rights Reserved.