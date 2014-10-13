Drama Plot:

We live in a culture where father is an equal partner in taking care of their children and a daughter usually considers her father as one of the most influential people in her life.

‘Khuda Na Karay’ is a story about an uncertain daughter-father relationship where the father in the story wants her daughter to see life from his perspective where the daughter choose a different view of world in her major decisions of life.

The story steps forward where both of them endeavor to fix their damage of daughter-father relationship.

Director: Badar Mehmood

Writer: Samina Ijaz

Cast:

Soniya Hussain

Junaid Khan

Salman Shahid

Zarnish

Gohar Rasheed

Faizan Khawaja

Salahuddin Tunio and others.

Timing:

This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.

