Another episode of Khuda Mera Bhi Hai was a pure treat, now that the story moves forward and Kashmala wishes to marry Zain – knowing that the two are separated but never opted divorce due to love for each other isn’t an issue for her. She wants Zain and him only.

On the other side, Mahi and Mikael are pictured together as a couple, the two get along very well and due to Noor and his innocent affection for Mikael, it makes things even worse. It’s expected that Mahi should tie the knot with Mikael because he really does take care of Noor, will the two actually be together? Zain left his family six years ago and did not look back while Mikael has been a helping hand for this family considering them as his own.

Noor has began to believe that Mikael is his father which is why Mahi now wants to put an end to the teacher/student bond of the two. There’s no doubt that Mikael is drawn towards Mahi, the correct thing would be if they end up together. Moreover, the scene where Noor puts on a lipstick and pretends to be a woman shatters Mahi, her worst nightmare is coming true. The woman who stood against the society is now losing hope.

While on one side Zain abandoned Noor, on the other hand Mikael loves and has his arms wide open for Noor and Mahi. Khuda Mera Bhi Hai is now at a point where the audience is on the edge of their seats, the part where Arshi rushes to the office and demands Mahi to get out of Zain’s life was another twist, will Kashmala and Zain tie the knot?

Furthermore, do you think Mahi will actually accomplish her mission in providing her child with normal life? How will Zain react once he finds out about Mikael being head over heels in love with Mahi? Or what more will this drama serial bring to the table?

To find out don’t miss out on the next episode of Khuda Mera Bhi Hai only on ARY Digital on Saturdays at 8.00 pm.

