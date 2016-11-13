Khuda Mera Bhi Hai – Is Having A Third Gender Child Mahi’s Fault?

Khuda Mera Bhi Hai reached those turn of events that will blow you away. It’s no surprise that a mother’s everything is her child. A baby makes everything fall right into place and they are certainly the glue that hold the entire family together.
Mahi and Zain are devastated after the news that their baby is a transgender, the latest news just flips their world upside down. However, Zain’s mother leaves no stone unturned to make excuses to hurt her and rather than giving her a shoulder to cry on – she solely wants her son and her daughter in law to get rid of this baby. According to her this child is no less than an embarrassment.
Empathy is nowhere close to Zain’s mother whose only concerned about the honor of her family, do you think that’s fair?
She then decides to only poison the mind of Zain and let him know that this baby will simply cause collateral damage, isn’t he suffering enough? Above all that – his mother is being that ‘bad guy.’ Do you think it’s right to torment your own son like that?
Mahi is shattered by the news and is breaking day by day, the strange thing about this entire situation is that Mahi is blamed by her mother in law for delivering ‘the third gendered baby.’ How is it her fault? Zain’s father and his brother both console him.
Moreover, Zain decides to let his child go, and reluctant Zain drives with his wife and leaves his baby to the clan of transgender.
How will Mahi survive without her baby? No matter what the gender be it’s still her baby. Will Zain understand the problems his wife is suffering? What does the future hold for this baby?
To find out all the answers, do watch the next episode of Khuda Mera Bhi Hai on Saturday at 8.00 pm only on ARY Digital.
I just want to tell you that I’m all new to blogging and site-building and actually savored you’re web site. Very likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog post . You definitely have amazing articles. Bless you for sharing with us your web-site.
It’s actually practically extremely difficult to encounter well-educated visitors on this matter, regrettably you appear like you be aware of exactly what you’re preaching about! Appreciation
Quite engaging advice that you have mentioned, thanks for adding.
Hey here, just started to be aware about your webpage through Yahoo and bing, and discovered that it’s really informational. I’ll like should you maintain this.
I really desire to reveal to you that I am new to putting up a blog and certainly loved your article. Very likely I am most likely to save your blog post . You certainly have extraordinary article blog posts. Value it for telling with us your very own site post
https://aromasuperstore.com/
I hit the hay Like The Dead website and also go through as well as review concerning all the mattress. Simplify to just what I didn’t prefer and also carried on coming from there.