Khuda Mera Bhi Hai – Is Having A Third Gender Child Mahi's Fault?

Khuda Mera Bhi Hai reached those turn of events that will blow you away. It’s no surprise that a mother’s everything is her child. A baby makes everything fall right into place and they are certainly the glue that hold the entire family together.

Mahi and Zain are devastated after the news that their baby is a transgender, the latest news just flips their world upside down. However, Zain’s mother leaves no stone unturned to make excuses to hurt her and rather than giving her a shoulder to cry on – she solely wants her son and her daughter in law to get rid of this baby. According to her this child is no less than an embarrassment.

Empathy is nowhere close to Zain’s mother whose only concerned about the honor of her family, do you think that’s fair?

She then decides to only poison  the mind of Zain and let him know that this baby will simply cause collateral damage, isn’t he suffering enough? Above all that – his mother is being that ‘bad guy.’ Do you think it’s right to torment your own son like that?

Mahi is shattered by the news and is breaking day by day, the strange thing about this entire situation is that Mahi is blamed by her mother in law for delivering ‘the third gendered baby.’ How is it her fault? Zain’s father and his brother both console him.

Moreover, Zain decides to let his child go, and reluctant Zain drives with his wife and leaves his baby to the clan of transgender.

How will Mahi survive without her baby? No matter what the gender be it’s still her baby. Will Zain understand the problems his wife is suffering? What does the future hold for this baby?

To find out all the answers, do watch the next episode of Khuda Mera Bhi Hai on Saturday at 8.00 pm only on ARY Digital.

