Khuda Mera Bhi Hai..the most awaited show of ARY Digital finally aired on Saturday. The story begins with Mahagul taking a stand for her best friend (Sanam) as she was a victim of domestic violence. A belief that women aren’t always meant to compromise is what Mahagul has. On the other hand Mahagul tells Sanam’s mother that because of domestic violence she lost her baby and hence, Mahagul brought Sanam home.

The show introduces Mahagul’s boss’s son Zain who has landed from states where he lived most of his life, Zain instantly feels a spark between her and him – a chemistry between the two is visible.

Moreover, Sanam’s in laws come over to try and patch things up but Mahi doesn’t want that, she purposely spills some hot tea on the lady who also is Zain’s mother just to prove a point that the pain that Sanam’s soul went through might never be healed.

Mahi and Zain are out having a fun filled day where Zain realizes he likes her, however, Zain’s mother absolutely despises Mahi, so Zain’s chances of actually having a future with her are really slim. Zain and Mahi are getting along well.

Khuda Mera Bhi Hai has so far flaunted a topic of this society that no matter what, a women needs to stand for herself, she’s not a slave to man and that’s exactly why Mahi’s mother left her father too. The mother daughter are the ideal example of being their own role models and not allowing a man to lead them.

What does the future hold for Zain and Mahi? Will Sanam get over the entire situation of her divorce? How will Zain convince his mother to consider Mahi as her daughter in law? What challenges come forward for Mahi and Zain? To find out keep watching Khuda Mera Bhi Hai, only on ARY Digital on Saturday at 8.00 PM.

