Khuda Mera Bhi Hai continues to wow us

Khuda Mera Bhi Hai – the show is taking over the public by storm and has began to roll on countless TV screen at every home. The show revolves around a transgender who’s striving to make his mother proud of him who went against the society to raise her child in paramount ways possible. Asma Nabeel and Shahid Shafaat have truly outdone themselves in this drama serial – providing us with something that compels us to ponder on the neglected rights of a transgender.

Allah is the creator so who are we to question him? A transgender in our society is always looked down at and have zero educational and work opportunities, but that’s not the scenario abroad. All of us need a reality check and change our perception towards them. They as human as you and me.



The previous episode of Khuda Mera Bhi Hai was a worth watch and will rattle your soul, so if you have missed it – make sure you check it out. Noor has finally accomplished what he wanted but to be honest – the thought provoking scene was the one where he confronts his father and lets him know that he’s a week man who was unable to accept his own child for the reason as petty as this. Zain and Kashmala are still not able to have children, would you call that karma?



Why are transgenders not equally treated in Pakistan? Why is this the most neglected community? How can any parent be heartless enough to let their child suffer on streets begging and pleading only because of its gender? How is that not unfair? Our government needs to realize that transgenders belong! They must provide them with schools, colleges and universities if that’s the least they can do, there must be work opportunities for them as well so they can live a reputable life with a high self esteem.

Don’t miss out on Khuda Mera Bhi Hai that continues to impress us, Ayesha Khan, Jibran Sayeed and Furqan Qureshi are flaunting their acting skills and acing at it! Watch Khuda Mera Bhi Hai only ARY Digital on Saturday at 8.00 pm.

