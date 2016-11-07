Khuda Mera Bhi Hai – Can A Baby Be the Cause Of Unhappiness For Its Own Parents?

If you haven’t gotten enough of Khuda Mera Bhai, then you have an excellent taste in TV shows. Another episode of this drama serial left no stone unturned to fully satisfy the audience. Mahi and Zain are only getting to a point where they can’t have enough of each other, the two are just falling in love by every passing day.

The couple has finally tied the knot and guess what? Mahi’s brother in law certainly develops an interest in her friend. He constantly looks for excuses to talk to her and somehow or the other just try and gain her attention. Do we see any future? Well, let’s leave that out on our curiosity for now.

Furthermore, the fact that Zain’s mother hates Mahi’s guts is clearly visible. She leaves no chance to make Mahi feel terrible about herself and she gives her a hard time. She also tells her that if Mahi believes that her best friend and her brother in law might have a chance for future then she’s mistaken, to which Mahi responds that Arshi doesn’t need to be so insecure about her sons.

On the other hand, the drama has takes a new turn and we are shown how Mahi and Zain are planning to make the room for their baby. Mahi is expecting! The two are just deciding the color combination of the baby’s room, blue or pink? Both are overjoyed with this good news that their bundle of joy is on its way.

On the other hand the drama serial shows how Mahi’s pregnancy suddenly faces complications and hence she’s taken to be operated, it’s no surprise that something is awfully wrong with the baby as we all are shown how everyone is super upset.

Is this great news leading to an unfortunate dilemma? Will Mahi and Zain find their happiness? What more is coming their way? Will the baby be the cause of split between the couple who are head over heels in love with each other?

