Khoat – Money Is The Root Of All Evil

Khoat is a new drama serial airing on ARY Digital that is a Larachi Entertainment production, directed by Amin Iqbal and written by Imran Nazir. The cast has a number of versatile actors that include Jibran Khan, Nida Khan, Zhalay Sarhadi, Maria Wasti, Firdous Jamal, Javed Shaikh, Rabia Noureen, Jahanzeb Gurchani, Shehriyar Zaidi, Humera Zahir, Malik Raza, Aslam Shaikh and others.
The 1st episode started with a goldsmith explaining the nature of pure gold and how a certain amount of Khoat is necessary in the making of jewelry. He gets offended when asked if Khoat and Milawat are just different names for the same thing. He states that it’s not fraud if the buyers know its 21 karate.
On the other hand there is a teacher (Javed Ayaz) giving a lecture to his students about honesty and how even the tiniest bit of acid can ruin an entire glass of water making it unfit for drinking. The only man that can be labeled as honest is the one whose intentions are pure of fraud and evil. His further reference and inspiration of the lecture explained the connection between him and the goldsmith.
The story moves further as Javed’s parents get into a quarrel over money issues. The son steps in and says he’d bring the change and put an end to their problems. “Jab paisonn ki waja sey kaam rukaingay, tu jhagray bhi paisay ki waja sey hi hongay na” quotes his sister and all Javed wants is for money to never be a cause of fight and disagreement in his family.
Javed’s parents want his younger sister to quit her education so they can save some money for her marriage instead. Javed rejects the idea and speaks in favor of his sister’s education and future. The better educated they are, the more secure their future becomes he says. He is a supportive brother who teaches them the importance of education, confidence and character.
While there is the story of Javed and his family on one hand, on the other hand the episode introduces a new character, Maira who is daddy’s little princess and blessed with all the luxuries of life. Her father believes that money is worthless if he can’t keep his daughter happy. And there’s a new twist in the story, this woman also seems to be the love interest of this middle class man.
Javed looks like the perfect man with excellent values, far from Khoat and dishonesty so far. Despite the class difference, his conversation with his girlfriend Maira makes him even more desirable
Maira is all happy with the man in her life, but her father seems to have a completely different plan and proposes a well settled rishta for his daughter.
While Maira’s father is busy making plans of his daughters’ marriage, Javed’s parents are too looking for reasonable suitors for their daughters. Javed is already upset about the rishta talk going on at home when Maira breaks more rishta news on him!
“Har zidh manwana itna saan nahi hota, choti moti zidh main paisay jate hain, yahan unki beti jaye gi” explains Javed when Maira says she’ll make her parents agree and she’ll be fine despite the class difference.
To find out what happens next, keep watching Khoat every Monday at 9 pm only on ARY Digital.
cool! but i love to surf videos with good shaky stuff.Check Some Shakings you will love https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8lXnImfKEjqFlTMo31sTqw/videos
pbABxz Thank you ever so for you post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Thank you ever so for you blog.Really thank you! Really Great.
Your typical military officer is a person with extensiveknowledge of history, particularly military history, and who takesoaths and honor seriously.
It is really a nice and helpful piece of information. I am satisfied that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Very neat article post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Im obliged for the blog article.Really thank you! Want more.
Thank you for sharing this very good article. Very interesting ideas! (as always, btw)
I value the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
I think other website proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and excellent user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!
Just wanna state that this is very helpful , Thanks for taking your time to write this.
These kinds of Search marketing boxes normally realistic, healthy and balanced as a result receive just about every customer service necessary for some product. Link Building Services
pretty useful stuff, overall I imagine this is well worth a bookmark, thanks
There as noticeably a bundle to learn about this. I assume you made sure nice points in options also.
That as truly a pleasant movie described in this paragraph regarding how to write a piece of writing, so i got clear idea from here.
You ave made some good points there. I checked on the web to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.
It as hard to discover knowledgeable folks on this subject, but you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog article. Awesome.
Loving the information on this web site , you have done outstanding job on the articles.
we came across a cool internet site that you simply may possibly appreciate. Take a search should you want
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Much thanks again. Great.
Perfectly written written content, Really enjoyed looking at.
Major thankies for the post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Really thank you! Want more.
I value the blog post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
I think this is a real great article post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Awesome article post. Awesome.
You ave made some good points there. I looked on the net to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.
I really enjoy the post.Thanks Again. Cool.
There as noticeably a bundle to find out about this. I assume you made sure good points in features also.
I value the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Thanks for the blog post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
I cannot thank you enough for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
very nice put up, i definitely love this web site, carry on it
Woah! I am really enjoying the template/theme of this blog. It as simple, yet effective.
I value the post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
This excellent website truly has all the information I needed concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.
I loved your article post.Really thank you! Cool.
Some genuinely superb blog posts on this internet site , appreciate it for contribution.
Only a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw outstanding design.
Thank you for your blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Rice earned this name due to his skill and success in the new cheap nike jerseys season is doomed to suffer from the much feared lockout.
Say, you got a nice blog article.Much thanks again. Awesome.
Very interesting information! Perfect what exactly I wanted!