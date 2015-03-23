Drama Plot:

‘Khilona’ is a story where the balance of life must be maintained at all times. Once this balance is disturbed in anyone’s life, the person becomes a mere object to play with.

Hira, a middle class honest girl meets Omer, a family friend on his father’s funeral. She wanted to repay an old debt on behalf of her father. Her sheer honesty impressed Omer and he decides to marry her in haste of emotions. Status conscious mother of Omer was against this mismatch as she wanted Maria (her niece) to become her daughter-in-law. This power struggle turns Hira’s life miserable and worthless like a playing object.

Omer’s love and first wife who becomes victim to class difference, love knows no difference, love knows no boundaries. A man who struggles to maintain a balance between love and social pressure. Omer’s cousin and second wife to match his social status!!!

Some decisions are difficult to make but inevitable in nature, Anas is the neglected son of Omer & Hira, who is desperate for father‘s love.

Directed by: Farrukh Faiz

Written by: Mubarak Kamlani & Beena Siddiqui

Cast:

Gohar Rasheed

Areej Fatima

Alizay Rasool

Zeba Bakhtiar

Shaheen Khan

Adnan Jaffer

Nirvaan Nadeem

Hanzala Shahid and others.

