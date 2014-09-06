Drama Plot:

The power of love can bring unbelievable wonders and happiness in people’s lives. But in the face of misunderstandings, love can be put to test. ‘Khata’ is the story of a young boy and girl, who in all appearances are made for each other. But one small mistake creates havoc in their lives as well as their families.

Forced into getting married before their time, the young couple must face all kinds of harsh and bitter sentiments from their families, as they strive to win over their hearts and make a place for themselves in their home.

Director: Asim Ali

Writer: Samina Ijaz

Cast

Shehroz Sabzwari

Sanam Chaudhry

Sajid Hasan

Naila Jaffery

Shaheen Khan

Diya Mughal

Tahir Kazmi

Asad Siddiqui and others.

This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.

