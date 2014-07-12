‘Jeeto Pakistan’ is breaking records

So the fever is high and the people are enjoying it. Watch ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ every day on ARY Digital at 7:30 PM and if you have missed any of the episodes watch them here.
What is the most entertaining element in ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ according to you?
mujhe pass dilwadain .. mujhe aik car jeetni hai
meray ko jannah ha ismay
fahad bhai hum ap k show main aana chahtay hain pz humain passeas de dain plz fahad bhia plz
plz mujhay JEETO PAKISTAN me ana hai 03313670234 furqan raza hyd
Mujhy nai magr mere father ko bola ne wo ap ka show bahoot acha lag ta
hi.fahad bhai apka show bht acha hai . fahad bhai meri family apk show mai participate karna chati hai ,please can u tell me that how to do apply
asalamu alaikum bhai g hme ana he ap k progrm me agar ap ki ijzat ho tu plz call me 03012313460naveid
good
I like jeeto Pakistan veryyyyy much
Awsum
boht acha show hai
zaberdast
very nice show
is me koi shak ke bat nahi hai k aap k program ne na sirf pakistan bulke duniya k sare shows k record tor deay hain …. Allah aap logon ko khush rakhay or hajji sahab ko bhi jannat main jagah atta farmay ameen.
Plz mujey bhi bulayae na show mey
Fahad bhai sobha shaam call kr raha hun plzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz koi response den boht khoahish he ap k program men khol gae kismat men kheloon plzzzzz contact Karen 4 passes required hen my cell phone number is03452999916 plz do contact me i m waiting for your prompt response
fahad bhai ka dance
Dear Fahad Bhai
Aslamualakum!, my family watches your program Jeeto Pakistan daily, this program is excellent and creating happiness in the public with your nice activities in the programs for example; Thaiki Thiki Thaiki Thiki, I and my family love this. May God Bless you.
Fahad bhai I am from Lahore and I want to participate in your program, can you provide this opportunity.
regards
Fun-filled show with a very talented host..all ingredients combined to give viewers great entertainment! Cannot afford to miss it!! Sincere appreciation from Mauritius..
Dear Fahad Bhai
Aslamualakum!, my family watches your program Jeeto Pakistan daily, this program is excellent and creating happiness in the public with your nice activities in the programs for example; Thaiki Thiki Thaiki Thiki, I and my family love this. May God Bless you.
Fahad bhai I am from karachi and I want to participate in your program, can you provide this opportunity.
regards
jeeto pakistan ma ana hai 03052917719
The most enjoyable watching is when audience get so much excited when
talking with Fahad Mustafa, and last time I saw a girl telling joke and
she won a bike, she was extremely excited.. amazing amazing
entertainment.
Thanks ARY team for making a huge show.
What I like most about your show is that you never degrade or insult any person on your show. You enjoy with people and that SOCH Lo thing really shows that you want people to win in your show.
your show is so exciting but pani ki biili segment is soo boring….. why qismat ka chaker segment is missing we like that game plz restart it .
Salam, Fahad Bhai main uk se msg kar rahi Hun mera Name Sanam khan hai mujhe aap ka show buhat pasand hai aap b buhat ache hain aap k liye buhat dua karti Hun aap hamesha khush rahe(ameen)
Apka show bht acha he
asalamoaliqum fahad bhai hum log apkay program main chahtay hain fahad bhai kisi tarah passes dilwa dain humm log apko kabhi nhi bholengay fahad bhai ok
fahad mustafa bhai me bhi jeeto pakistan me ana janta hu 03152946090
fahad mustafa bhai me bhi jeeto pakistan me ana chata hu
03453637785
ye show no.1 he fahad bhai boht aala he
i love show fahad bhai
fahad bhai ap har din show pe lajawab lgty he
hame apke show me aana he apni ghar walo ke sath
Aslamualakum!, my family watches your program Jeeto Pakistan daily, this program is excellent and creating happiness in the public with your nice activities in the programs and i love Thaiki Thiki Thaiki Thiki, I and my family love this. May God Bless you.
Fahad bhai I am from karachi and I want to participate in your program, can you provide this opportunity.
owais from karachi plezz contect 03462400054
Good presentation but don’t follow so-called Dr. Liaqat only for sake of rating.
Good but more entertainment and huge participation in show
fahad bhai plzzzzzzzzzzzzz haman bula len main apke progaram main participate karna chahta hun plzzzzzzzzzz
PLS HAMAN BHI AIK MOKA DEY AP KA PROGRAME MAIN PARTICIPATE KARNA KA
awsum show
owsum show
nice
Love the show.JEETO PAKISTAN,,.wish you could do a show for us Pakistanis in U.K
Fahad bhai I am from karachi and I want to participate in your program, can you provide this opportunity.
kia mea bi asakta hoon app k show ma i like this
fahad bhai mai aap k show mai ana chahti hoon plz contact me 03352126177
Fahad mai aap k program mai aana chahta hon. or aap ko live dekhna chahta hon yar.plz contact me i m w8ing. 0332-3216858
fahad bhai me with faimely aap k show me aana chahta hoin islamabad sy contect no 03215310200
Fahad Bhai my or meri family aap ka show bht shooQ sy daikhty hain,meri family aap k show my ana chahti hy kindly plz Contact karain
03463136766
As Salam Alikum Fahad bhai me or meri family apke show me ana chata he ..contact me
03412178443
Sir plz 2 pass give me plz sir my num 03110202034
bahi i love you jeeto pakistan 03453140021
bhai
We have passes for today 21-09-14, I would like to know at what time we have to reach the studio. Kindly reply us urgently as we have to get ready for it.
Regards
Waqas.
Fahad bhai i want to come in your Fabulous show plz contact me 03362608713
fahad bhai plz meri family or me ap ke show me ana chahti plz plz plz humme apne show me bulai me ap ka show roz dekhta hn plz fahad bhai <3
plz Contact :03361002928
salaam I’m texting from uk my son who’s 13 enjoyes your show and would love to come and visit it he’s called awais our contact is 07545801226
fahad bahi mjhe or mery family ko ap k show me partispet krna he
Fahad bhai i want to come in your Fabulous show plz contact me3065566331
salam I’m texting from karachi my family who’s 13 enjoyes show and would love to come and visit it he callad awais our contact is 03448340865
Fahad Bhai I also want to come in your fabulous show,plz contact me 03236869979
hello fahad bhai hum b ap k show me ana chate hai so plz ik me or meri walda ko b bulwa le 03133585894
fahad plzz i want to come on your show plzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
contact me 0300290890
I want passes please and I am from Faisalabad you can text me msg or you can contact me on 03018667199
fahad bhai ap apna show lahore lay kr kab aain gay pls tell
Asslamoualikum
Fahad Bhai, I want to participate Jeeto Pakistan. Pls. contact my cell nbr 03222320332
Regards:
Saqib
Plzzzz fahad bhai mujhe show me aan he mera contact num 03082533536
Fahad Bhai I wanna Come in your Fab show Please Send me 4 passes My contact No 0300-0681618
how can we join this show
hello fahad bhai ham b ap k show me ana chahty hy plz contact me on my number 03314755789
Hi i want to come to the show with family. My contact number. 03332054322
salam fahad bhai my name is fahad and i love your show very muchhhhhhhh your show is superbbbb………..please invite me in your show…………my number is 03323224368
Hi dear i wanna b in the show m from punjab kindly give me pass thanks my number is 03457768957
salam fahad bhai ur show
is very good nd plzzz give a passes plzz ..My name is palwasha
Myself is M.Saqib. I request to Ary Digital to Please give us 2 Passes of Jeeto Pakistan because i had never Participated in such kind of this Show. Please Please Please.
Fahad sb, salam….. Jani main last 6 months sa call aur sms kar raha ho koi jab nahi mila, kindly accept my particapation give us family passes, please. Regards aamir mehmood, quetta.
salam fahad bhai I liked show im come to the show with family.
hello fahad bhai ham b ap k show me ana chahty hy plz contact me on my number 0300 2886804
fahad bhai ARY ka ye program bohat shouq say hamaray ghar walay daktay hain is lia humain bhi zaroor moqa dain ta k inam jeet sakain mara contact no 0302 4025254 ,0310-4455581 hain
I like the program- it is better if I win 10 tola Gold
I will like to come (if invited) if show held at Islamabad. 0314-5178336
hello fahad bhai ham b ap k show me ana chahty hy plz contact me on my number 0300-3501057. Shahzad From . Burewala . Punjab
Salam fahad bhai mera baeta howa hai 11 saal baad tw may us ko lae k aap k show may aana chati hoon plz humain bula laen ap itnae gift baat tae hain hum bhi kch jeetna chahae gae. 5 passes chaiyae plz plz my num 03222380778
plzzzzzzzzz fahad bhai mjhe bhi jeeto pakistan mein aana hai plzzzzzzz…..mjhe 6 passes deden
mera num: 03009375755 .zafar
asslam u allaikum mai ap k show me ana chahti hu
plz join me,,,,,
Hi Fahad i am from United States.when ever i get time i watch your show.i am 12.in New jersey A lot of Pakistani watch your show.
I watch your new movie in Jersey city cinema.Good movie bro
asslam u allaikum mai ap k show me ana chahta hu
plz join m
assalam-u-alikum fahad bhai meri mama aur mera 4 saal ka bhateja jo k ap ka show dewano ki tarha dekhtey hain ,,waisey tou hum 7 person hain ghar mien lekin agar sirf 3 paas he mil jaien tou wo ajaengey hamari khair hai plzz dekhlien 03122153805
AsllamOAlikum..Fahad Bhaii Plz Contnct Me 0306 7929261
Fahad bhai i m zahid memon my school i want to come in your show plz contact me 03213990090
JP please contact me today please fahad bhai my name is Maneeha Ismail I am 10 years old and my phone no# is 03429322232
And my all family watch your show I never miss your show please contact me please
AsllamOAlikum..Fahad Bhai , my name is zarhan aur main apke show main ana chafta hun contact # 0321-9234909
hello fahad bhai ham b ap k show me ana chahty hy plz contact me on my
number 0313_4773_675. Ghulam Mustafa From . Multan . Punjab
we all like jeeto Pakistan and fahad mustafa we wnted to come in your show please contact us 03228065567
And my all family watch your show I never miss your show please contact me please
03442419342. 03222605279
sir ma ap ka show ana chat ho ma fasilabad me ho
My Name is Zeeshan Mirza Me And my all family watch your show I never miss your show please contact me please.
03065232208
Fahad bhai, my name is Shayan I’m living in Dubai I never missed your show I want to participate in yor show.. please reply
We want to come in your program we r four family members kindly arrange passes for us .
Thank you. Regards Maqbool Ahmed 03004278515.
Assalam O Alikum Am Bilal Ahmed From Mansehra.I Like your Show And I wanted to Paricipate in your Programme…Please Help me out
Contact NUmber 03115638998/03355191870
how can i participate in this game show?
asslam aleikum Fahad bhai main or mari family ap k program main ana chahty hen Please arrange 4 passes Sohail Abbas,4250114525085,03002677067
Dear fahad bhai main ap k show main anna chahta hun ap ki mehrbani hogi agr mujhe pass deden shukriya i am waiting mobile number 03112961552
I am coming from Saudis Arabia for just only participate your show please give me a 6 passes.
I am coming from Saudis Arabia for just only participate your show please give me a 6 passes.
FAHAD BHAI SALAM IAM REHMAN ULLAH PLZ INVITE APNA SHOW MY CONTACT NO 03459786457
Please mjy bhi pases chahye lahore shows k liye my cntact no is 03316705158
I m From Lahore and i love uR show and i want to participate in ur show with my family plz invite us it will be very honour to me 🙂 03324736008
i am asma from karachi i like ur show and i want to come and participate in ur show with my family so plzzzzzz give us 4 passes nic 4220147909146 contact 03032505475
aslaam u alikum fahad bhai jaan apka show bohat hi acha hai mujhe bhi apke show ka pass chahiye please contact my no:0333/4720542 03114982220
MY MOTHER LOVE UR SHOW, SHE IS A PATIENT, & REALLY WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN YOUR SHOW.. KINDLY INVITE US..
I am willing to participate in this game show. I know this is a great game show in Pakistan History that why I never show my interest to participate to any game show before. I hope my request will be accepted by admin of this game show if I am on right place. If this is not a right place to submit request then guide me where can i submit my request. I know this game show will be held at Lahore in December.
My contact: 0324-4349500
i m from lahore i want to participate in ur show with my family plz issue me two pass thanks
sir pls mujhay apnay show k passes day den plssssssssssss……
I m farooq from rawalpindi .
i want to participate in ur show
with my family plz invite us it will be very honour to me 🙂 03345004880
Please invite me to your show my contact is .. 0301-2565224
please invite me
fahad bhai hamey pass chaye plzz family ap ki fan he
Assalam O Alaikum
fahad mustafa bhai hamrey ko pass chaye plzz i am faraz contact no,03353216144
Assalam o alaikum
Please upload full episodes in pakdramaonline plz plz plz
FAHAD BHAI SALAM IAM SAJJAD SAQIB PLZ INVITE APNA SHOW MY CONTACT NO 0332-6195388
Hello,
You can watch full episodes of all the ARY Digital dramas on the following link http://www.arydigital.tv/videos/
Thank you.
Hello,
You need to register yourself on the following link http://www.arydigital.tv/registration and stay tuned to http://www.arydigital.tv for more details.
Thank you.
salam fahad bhai apne show me invite krlen
Sir I want to participate in your show ……..plz contact on my num 03454592506
How to go and be a part of Jeeto Pakistan? And how to enter in Rapid round?
Salam .. Fahad bhai im newly married my name is paras baloch me and my husband want to participate at ur show plz plz plz give us response …. 03333257834
Hello,
Register yourself on the following link http://www.arydigital.tv/registration/
Thank you.
salam fahad bhai me nabeel ashraf and my friend rizwan jamil want to participate in ur show which is too good can u give a chance to show u live if u possib
Assalamualaikum Fahad Bahi,
My whole family see all episodes of great show Jeeto Pakista and particularly my little angle Muhammad Subhan is very much fan of you. Kindly give us a chance to participate in this fabulous show of JEETO PAKISTAN which is going to be held in Lahore. My contact no is 03008391900.
Fahad Bhai Slam,
I m Abid Hussain Sarwar
i want to participate in ur show
with my family plz invite us 0300-4975254
fahad bhai hmain pass chahiy ap lahore arhy ho lahore k liy conntect 03054127008
hello
fahad mustafa bhai ap lahore kab a rhe ho
AOA fahad sab
my family participate in ut show pls send me passes
AOA how are u fahad bhai??? i m from Lahore.How i can receive pass?????
Asalmo Allikum ..I hope Allah Pak u fine …. Fahab Bhai welcome to Lahore …. hume bht khushi hoi k App Lahore may Program karne bi aaye hai….Humari Family Sari App ka Show bht zoq se Deakhty hai or App k Show may aane ki Khawaish rakty hain …….. Pleas request hai App se Hume Apne Lahore may Show k Pass yah uder Anne ki Datails pata dein ……….. Plsss Plsss PLsss … Usman Cntect 0301-4188232 Plss Response…….. 0301 4188232
Aslam o Allikum .. Gd Morning
fahad bhai meri ammi n sisters ap k show mi ana chahti ha plz hmain passess dadan .hm Karachi me rehtay han.contact me 03232217178
I need to know when your team is coming Lahore and how will we get passes or way of resgisteration to participate in show. Reply ASAP 🙂
Hello,
Watch ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ every Friday and Sunday at 8:00 pm to get information about the shows. You can also watch it on the following link http://www.arydigital.tv/videos/category/jeeto-pakistan/
Thank you.
my family wants to participate but how plz inform..03335636401
fahad bhai mujay aap kay show kay 2 pass dilwa day
fahad bhai mujay aap kay show kay 2 pass dlwa dayn
fahad bhai mujay aap kay show kay 2 pass dlwa dayn
hello fahad bhai ham b ap k show me ana chahty hy plz contact me on my
number 03123374909
I wish to participant in Jeeto Pakistan i am watching the show from Ramdan sharif kindly consideration for pass
PLease call me in your show iam waiting for it.my number is 03322402205
Please inform me also how to participate in your show please.03322402205
Bhai please hamari family ko bhi bola lay.hame bhot dil kar raha hai ane ka.mera number ye hai 03322402205.hamare yaha india se mehman bhi aye jo ap ke show main ana chate hai.please bhai.registration aur sab karwa dy ap ki bhot meharbani hogi.
fahad bhai plz mere family ky liye 7 passes de dain plz registration b karva le hy
meherbani ho gi
I need to know when your team is coming Lahore and how will we get passes or way of resgisteration to participate in show
I need to know when your team is coming Islamabad and how will we get passes or way of resgisteration to participate in show
I need to know when your team is coming Islamabad and how will we get passes or way of resgistaration to participate in show
I wish to participant in Jeeto Pakistan i am watching the show from Ramdan sharif kindly consideration for passes plzzzzzzzzzz
Fahad is most entertaining element in jeeto pakistan
Plz give me a pass of jeto pakistan
