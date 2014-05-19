Janey Kiun

Drama Plot:

There is no bond more beautiful than a marriage, that springs from love. But when that bond is forced and manipulated by circumstance.The situation harms not just one person,but all those involved, relationships are destroyed, trust is broken, and the peace and joy of a once simple but happy household is shattered into a thousand pieces.

Director: Asim Ali

Writer: Shagufta Bhatti

Cast:

Sumbul Iqbal

Junaid Khan

Nadeem Baig

Rabia Noreen

Sallahudden Tunio

Salma Hassan

Moomal Khalid

Komal Iqbal

Zaheen Tahira and others.

This drama is over, but you can watch all the episodes here.

