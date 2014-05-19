web analytics
Janey Kiun

Janey Kiun

Drama Plot:

There is no bond more beautiful than a marriage, that springs from love. But when that bond is forced and manipulated by circumstance.The situation harms not just one person,but all those involved, relationships are destroyed, trust is broken, and the peace and joy of a once simple but happy household is shattered into a thousand pieces.

Director: Asim Ali

Writer: Shagufta Bhatti

Cast:

  • Sumbul Iqbal
  • Junaid Khan
  • Nadeem Baig
  • Rabia Noreen
  • Sallahudden Tunio
  • Salma Hassan
  • Moomal Khalid
  • Komal Iqbal
  • Zaheen Tahira and others.

This drama is over, but you can watch all the episodes here.

Comments

comments

