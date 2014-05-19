Janey Kiun

Drama Plot:
There is no bond more beautiful than a marriage, that springs from love. But when that bond is forced and manipulated by circumstance.The situation harms not just one person,but all those involved, relationships are destroyed, trust is broken, and the peace and joy of a once simple but happy household is shattered into a thousand pieces.
Director: Asim Ali
Writer: Shagufta Bhatti
Cast:
- Sumbul Iqbal
- Junaid Khan
- Nadeem Baig
- Rabia Noreen
- Sallahudden Tunio
- Salma Hassan
- Moomal Khalid
- Komal Iqbal
- Zaheen Tahira and others.
This drama is over, but you can watch all the episodes here.
Please follow and like us:
jJgnoz Of course, what a fantastic blog and illuminating posts, I definitely will bookmark your site.Best Regards!
It as best to take part in a contest for among the best blogs on the web. I will advocate this site!
Outstanding post however , I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this subject? I ad be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit further. Cheers!
That is a great tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Brief but very precise info Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!
It as not that I want to replicate your web site, but I really like the design. Could you let me know which style are you using? Or was it custom made?
it and I all be book-marking it and checking back frequently!
I really liked your blog.Much thanks again.
Thanks so much for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is great, as well as the content!
I think other site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and magnificent user genial style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!
soon it wilpl be well-known, due to itss feature contents.
Im obliged for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Thanks for the blog article.Really thank you! Cool.
Very nice post and straight to the point. I am not sure if this is actually the best place to ask but do you guys have any thoughts on where to hire some professional writers? Thank you
The visitors took an early lead. The last
Major thankies for the blog article. Much obliged.
Normally I do not read article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to try and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thanks, very great post.
Only wanna input that you may have a very nice internet site, I enjoy the design and style it actually stands out.
You completed a number of fine points there. I did a search on the theme and found the majority of people will agree with your blog.
Im no professional, but I feel you just crafted an excellent point. You clearly know what youre talking about, and I can seriously get behind that. Thanks for being so upfront and so truthful.
My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You cann at imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
wow, awesome blog.Much thanks again. Want more.
Fantastic article.Thanks Again. Cool.
Thanks for dropping that link but unfortunately it looks to be down? Anybody have a mirror?
I value the blog post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
You have brought up a very wonderful points , thankyou for the post. I am not an adventurer by choice but by fate. by Vincent Van Gogh.
Awesome post.Much thanks again. Cool.
Thank which you bunch with regard to sharing this kind of with all you genuinely admit a minute ago what you are speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Entertain also obtain guidance from my web page
Wow, great post.Really thank you! Awesome.
Very neat blog.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
wow, awesome blog.Really thank you! Great.
I value the article.Much thanks again. Want more.
Informative article, totally what I needed.
Informative and precise Its difficult to find informative and accurate info but here I found
I think this is a real great blog post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
This content announced was alive extraordinarily informative after that valuable. People individuals are fixing a great post. Prevent go away.
Very good blog. Really Cool.