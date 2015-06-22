Importance of Taraweeh Prayers

In the Holy of month of Ramzan it’s important for every Muslim to leave every thought behind and to think only about Allah 24/7. While fasting or praying, even the wait for Iftar is all about the remembrance of God. There are special prayers by the name for Taraweeh which is held every night in Ramzan and every Muslim is expected to attend these special prayers.

Even though, it is not obligatory for a Muslim to pray at Tarweeh or to attend one, but without a valid excuse one cannot escape from this worship. If one does, he or she will be questioned in the Day of Judgment that why didn’t one practice a strong Sunnah of the Prophet (S.W.S) during the holy month of Ramzan.

The Prophet stated, “Whoever observes night prayer in Ramadan as an expression of his faith and to seek reward from Allah, his previous sins will be blotted out.” (Muslim)

Taraweeh is a special Salah (prayer) consisting of 20 rak’at which is performed immediately after the ‘Isha’ prayer.

The Holy Prophet (Sallallahu Alaihi Wassallam) said, “Allah has made fasting in Ramadan obligatory, and I have made the special prayer of Ramadan (i.e. the Tarawih) a Sunnah”.

Traditionally, a Hafiz of the Quran, a person who has memorized the whole Quran which is in Arabic, leads the prayer. He recites the Quran in small portions, in proper sequence, every night and completes the recitation of the whole Quran before the end of the month of Ramadan. Every Muslim who attends such prayers regularly gets the opportunity of listening to the whole Quran in a month.

If a Hafiz of the Quran is not available, the Muslim who has memorized the most in a group leads the prayer and recites according to his ability. In the absence of a Hafiz, some Muslims hold the Quran in the hand during their salah and read from it. Some Islamic scholars cite the report of the Prophet (P.B.U.H.) that, with the exception of three nights in one Ramadan, he always prayed during the night in his house whether it was Ramadan or not.

