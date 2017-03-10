Ideas for Best Summer Dresses

So the season is changing finally, and we all crave for more Joras , I know by looking at your closet every girl complaints about the lack, so basically we are suffering from malfunctioned wardrobe syndrome. Ahhh story of my life !! so that explains alot but finally I have got some great news for the ladies, as summers are here so the season of LAWN soars, its the air its everywhere.. but wait no more tadda!! we have some great ideas for trendy kurtas and shalwars that can be wearable.

So just show the design to your tailor wala and indulge your being in latest designs.

First up we have this digital print Kurta with baggy sleeves and can be worn with the pair of tights , looks fit for the work place, lunch date or a meet up with your mates. This is simple easy to handle and ready to wear. So girls cheer up and grab the idea of this loose dress

Next up we have this panel pleated kurta looks extremely beautiful and can be worn from day to nights, the simple and chich boat neck line adds semi formal feel to it, and the buttoned trousers are complementing the Jora.

So all the fashionable hotties out there, you can just drown in the pile of pink and opt for this down shouldered kurta with tights to go out for some party, The dress is awesome for summers and with the little clutch and ballerinas just covered the OTT vibes to just be cool drama thing! B)

So this one is the angarkha style kurta with lazy sleeves, looks very trendy and easy to carry .Even if you have to rush for some night out this outfit won’t hurt much.

Giving away the real summer wave, this elegant medium legthend kurta is a good pick for the day from your closet. Just go for the boat line necks that are very much in fashion books now a days and looks absolutely awesome.

And this above knee legthend kurta and trouser looks way more classier and can be easily carried from day to night occasions, It has a bell shaped sleeves so it a flavor of elegance and can stick million eyes on your outfit.

