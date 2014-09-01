Was Humaima treated like a Showpiece?

With the recent news that our Lollywood super stars, Fawad Afzal Khan, Humaima Malik and Imran Abbas have recently joined the Indian cinemas, do you think that they have been treated equally like the regular Indian actors? With the recent release of Pakistan’s highly paid actress Humaima Malik ‘Raja Natwarlal’ did well in the box office but Humaima didn’t have much role in it.

Having Emran Hashmi as the main lead Humaima is his love interest but the only scenes she had was to dance on Bollywood songs and hardly have a total of 30 minutes of scenes in the entire movie. Although she played the role of unfolding the secrets and bits of essentials parts, she looked beautiful in the movie which added the glamour to the whole venture. Without Humaima the movie wouldn’t have been glamorous. We wanted to see more of Humaima on the screen but it was a brilliant watch. Our Pakistani actresses are very attractive and at the same time are talented as well but the Indian film industry should use their talents properly.

Few weeks later Fawad Afzal Khan’s ‘Khoobsurat’ is also going to release on 19th September 2014 and watching the previous ‘Khubsoorat’ which was released in 1980 and directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, started Rekha and Rakesh Roshan. Fawad Khan is playing Rakesh Roshan’s role and he also didn’t have much of scenes in the original film. So in short Fawad Khan also won’t have much role, it’s not just these new stars but our very Ali Zafar has also been in Bollywood for long and has also worked with A-Lister Indian actors and the same thing was noticed there also.

In ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’ Ali Zafar had the supporting character whereas Imran Khan was the main lead. The same short-coming was seen here also what our new Bollywood stars are facing. Why is that so? Is it because of the whole India-Pakistan conflict or they don’t believe in Pakistani talents? But the truth is our Pakistani stars are also talented, watching Humaima in ‘Bol’ was a boost to the Lollywood cinema and no one can ever forget that.

It’s not that Bollywood has not been fair to the Pakistani stars Mona Lisa and Meera were given main lead in ‘Murder 3’ and ‘Nazar’ respectively. But it’s like after all the hype for ‘Raja Natwarlal’ the Pakistanis were expecting to watch more of Humaima on the screen. Although Humaima has recently signed three more film projects with director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and we hope that the actor explores herself more. Humaima had a few making out scenes in ‘Raja Natwalal’ but because of the Pakistani audiences it was censored in the local cinemas. Many say that Humaima shouldn’t have done anything like that but she had to say that “Talent has no religion” she did all that as her role required her to do.

On the other hand our silent Imran Abbas is also going to make his debut in Bollyowood with Bipasha Basu in Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Creature’ but as such there is not much hype like ‘Raja Natwarlal’ and ‘Khoobsurat’ created. Imran Abbas has been silent and it looks like he will let his acting do the talking. Humaima wants to follow the footsteps of Zeba Bakhtiar as far as it is concerned about her career in Bollywood. “As far as I know the last Pakistani actor who became successful in their debut movie in Bollywood was Zeba Bakhtiar and I would like to follow her footsteps. “

Humaima has high hopes and is confident about her career in Bollywood, whereas Fawad and Imran are next to being seen on the big screen. Let’s see who is able to leave an impression on the viewers.

