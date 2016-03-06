web analytics
Dil Lagi – Exclusive Ary Digital Drama

Dil Lagi – Exclusive Ary Digital Drama

Dil Lagi

Drama Plot :

From the Director of Pyarey Afzal And JPNA presenting to you the most romantic couple of the most awaited story..

Dil Lagi is a story where love is chasing Lovers and Lovers are chasing Love..

But Love can not be found where it does not exist..Nor it can stay hidden where it truly exists..

You cannot run away from the destiny of Love..Because Love will find you and eventually make you fall into it..!!

Zulekha played by Saba Hameed as a dominant character of the story who believes in equality either its love or hate..!

Don’t forget to watch the story of a free-soul girl who takes her decisions herself..and someone who himself is dominant over others will try to impose shackles of love on her..!!

Writer: Faiza Iftikhar

Director: Nadeem Baig

Cast:

  • Mehwish Hayat as Anmol
  • Humayun Saeed as Mohid
  • Saba Hameed as Zulekha
  • Uzma Hasan
  • Mariyum Ansari
  • Asma Abbas
  • Imran Ashraf and others.

Timing:

This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.

5 Comments

  1. adeel zafar
    May 8, 2016 at 10:36 pm

    where is the 9th episode of this drama

  2. Rizwan Ahmed Arbi
    May 15, 2016 at 1:18 am

    9 epis0de kahan gaya ary wal0n?

  3. Anonymous
    January 27, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Why are the videos not available in the UK

  4. Anonymous
    January 27, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    The videos have been restricted

  5. Anonymous
    January 27, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Please make them worldwide

