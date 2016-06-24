Running an extra mile favors you in every way possible, leading to a better result- sometimes best ones. ARY Digital works hard to keep their audience happy and spares no effort to bring them a superior quality of shows. Whether old or brand new, ARY Digital tends to get creative and delivers all category of programs- sitcoms, game shows, drama, soap, Iftar and Sehri transmissions. We get to see them all – be entertained and enlightened in every way possible.

With a great mix of programs It’s good to know that our hard work has been paid off and ARY Digital is the highest rated channel in 2016!

This phenomenal show has gained popularity in a short span of time and has become a major hit amongst people! The show is a perfect blend of and hatred and love. Watch Dil Lagi to find out the complete story!

Jeeto Pakistan is one the most watched fun-packed dhoom-dharraka game show and has become a household name.

We can’t get enough of Momo and her comical role in Bulbulay, which has never failed to surprise us. The show is recognized by people all the way to India as well. Do watch the daily lives of this fun loving family!



Good Morning Pakistan is yet another very popular show by ARY Digital that has made women and sometimes even men (cough) glued to their screens!



Last but not the least, with so many amazing shows – Pyaare Afzal striked hard and became the most ‘In trend’ show. The fact that it’s an old program doesn’t stop the viewers from loving it.

