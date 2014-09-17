web analytics
Haq Meher

Drama Plot:

Often in our society, people perceive wrong notions in the name of religion, which not only affect them but also create conflicts for others around them.

‘Haq Meher’ comes under the umbrella of the same perception. It is the story of an ideal couple madly in love with each other. But the dilemma in their story occurs when both families set their terms and conditions according to their beliefs about ‘Haq Meher’. Which creates conflicts keeping the newly married couple apart. But the love birds continue to try and convince their families and strive to be reunited as one.

Director: Atif Hussain

Writer: Amna Mufti

Cast:

  • Sidra Batool
  • Hasan Niazi
  • Zainab Qayyum (Z.Q)
  • Mehmood Aslam
  • Qavi Khan
  • Humera Ali
  • Khurram Peter
  • Sabahat Bukhari
  • Noushaba Javed
  • Natasha Ali and others.

This drama is over, but you can watch it  here.

Comments

