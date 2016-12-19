These happy moments of this newlywed couple will make you want to get married!

The most awaited wedding of Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed took the internet by storm, and we agree that these love birds couldn’t have looked cuter! The singer turned actor Farhan Saeed tied the knot with his long term girlfriend Urwa Hocane, and the events from dholki to their shendi were kept simple yet super elegant.

The trend of #UrwaFarhan was all over the social media, and the duo couldn’t be happier! This couple is honestly a personal favorite, whether it’s at public events or social ceremonies – these sweets steal the limelight. Let’s take a walk through their happy moments that will certainly make you go awww.

It all began from this adorable proposal right in front of the Eiffel Tower, relationship goals!

She said YESS! ???? A photo posted by Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) on Nov 21, 2016 at 7:47am PST

This dholki pictures just take cake, could they be any more adorable? You need to see the love in their eyes. Sigh*

Here’s to a life full of laughing fits ! ?????? @farhan_saeed #UrwaFarhan #FirstDholki @elanofficial A photo posted by URWA Tul Wusqua HOCANE (@urwatistic) on Dec 12, 2016 at 11:12am PST

My Mains ! ???? @mawrellous @farhan_saeed #UrwaFarhan #FirstDholki @elanofficial A photo posted by URWA Tul Wusqua HOCANE (@urwatistic) on Dec 12, 2016 at 7:19am PST

Mama Daddy Dearest & Us ! ???? #lastdholki #UrwaFarhan A photo posted by URWA Tul Wusqua HOCANE (@urwatistic) on Dec 15, 2016 at 6:45pm PST

Dulha x Dulhan ??????? #UrwaFarhan ???????????? #Dholak #FamilyFirst ???? #Hitched ???? @omorose.pk A photo posted by MAWRA ???? (@mawrellous) on Dec 15, 2016 at 3:47pm PST

And the happiest bride!

Clearly a very shy bride-to-be ???? ???? #UrwaFarhan ????? @urwatistic @remaluxe A video posted by MAWRA ???? (@mawrellous) on Dec 13, 2016 at 11:33am PST

The fairy-tale bridal shower is probably on the list of every bride to be! Best friends take a hint.

UUUUUUU !!!! #BridalShower ????????#Hitched ????? @urwatistic A photo posted by MAWRA ???? (@mawrellous) on Dec 14, 2016 at 11:48am PST

These Nikkah pictures will probably give you all something to look into when planning your own wedding. Take notes!

Never apart. May be in Distance but never at Heart ?????????? @urwatistic #UrwaFarhan ????? #MyBabyBride #Nikkah #Hitched ???????? A photo posted by MAWRA ???? (@mawrellous) on Dec 15, 2016 at 11:40pm PST

This person made our nikkah day look so perfect ! @qasimyar we couldn’t have asked for a better brunch and qawwali night decor ! ? #UrwaFarhan #QYTevents A photo posted by URWA Tul Wusqua HOCANE (@urwatistic) on Dec 17, 2016 at 4:37am PST

Where to bro ? #UrwaFarhan ?????? #Hitched #Nikkah #MyBabyBride ?????? A photo posted by MAWRA ???? (@mawrellous) on Dec 15, 2016 at 11:22pm PST

The Sangeet Night.

Their wedding was a series of magical tale that you’d fall in love with over and over again.



We hope that they continue to be awesome in future just as they are now, these cuties give us all major relationship goals. Say MashaAllah you guys!

