The most awaited wedding of Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed took the internet by storm, and we agree that these love birds couldn’t have looked cuter! The singer turned actor Farhan Saeed tied the knot with his long term girlfriend Urwa Hocane, and the events from dholki to their shendi were kept simple yet super elegant.
The trend of #UrwaFarhan was all over the social media, and the duo couldn’t be happier! This couple is honestly a personal favorite, whether it’s at public events or social ceremonies – these sweets steal the limelight. Let’s take a walk through their happy moments that will certainly make you go awww.
It all began from this adorable proposal right in front of the Eiffel Tower, relationship goals!
This dholki pictures just take cake, could they be any more adorable? You need to see the love in their eyes. Sigh*
Here’s to a life full of laughing fits ! ?????? @farhan_saeed #UrwaFarhan #FirstDholki @elanofficial
Mama Daddy Dearest & Us ! ???? #lastdholki #UrwaFarhan
And the happiest bride!
Clearly a very shy bride-to-be ???? ???? #UrwaFarhan ????? @urwatistic @remaluxe
The fairy-tale bridal shower is probably on the list of every bride to be! Best friends take a hint.
UUUUUUU !!!! #BridalShower ????????#Hitched ????? @urwatistic
Couldn’t have had a better Bachelorette wonderfully hosted by leezu ! ???? I love you my girls @mawrellous @sarahaizad1 @alyzehgabol @ayeshaadnan @jessicapervez & @khadijagulzar who left a bit early ! ??? ???? #UrwaFarhan
Sistaaaaaa ?? all L O V E !! ????????? #BridalShower #UrwaFarhan #Hitched #BFF #Soulmate ???????? @urwatistic ????????
These Nikkah pictures will probably give you all something to look into when planning your own wedding. Take notes!
Never apart. May be in Distance but never at Heart ?????????? @urwatistic #UrwaFarhan ????? #MyBabyBride #Nikkah #Hitched ????????
This person made our nikkah day look so perfect ! @qasimyar we couldn’t have asked for a better brunch and qawwali night decor ! ? #UrwaFarhan #QYTevents
Where to bro ? #UrwaFarhan ?????? #Hitched #Nikkah #MyBabyBride ??????
The Sangeet Night.
Colours of happiness???? Urwa Hocane dances with joy in Ali Xeeshan’s exquisite ensemble???? … @urwastic @irfanahsonphotography #alixeeshan #urwanfarhan #bridalcouture #coloursofjoy #sangeetnight #dancethenightaway #tropicaldreams #decadentgold #mughalerainspiration #pictureperfect #lahore #karachi #newyork #paris
Their wedding was a series of magical tale that you’d fall in love with over and over again.
We hope that they continue to be awesome in future just as they are now, these cuties give us all major relationship goals. Say MashaAllah you guys!