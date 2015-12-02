Drama Plot:

Every family has its own unique story like our family and have their own family problems also.

Guzarish is a story of two sisters who are getting married to two brothers. Zara is the younger sister who is getting married to Zain. Zain is the younger brother who loves Zara too.

And this marriage is the only thing they wanted and desired from this life because they are deeply in love with each other. Sara is the elder sister who is getting married to Jaffer. Jaffer is the elder brother who loves his ego more than anything.

And this marriage is the only dilemma of their life because she loves someone else too. Saad is Zara’s cousin and a very decent guy.

But Zara marries Saad and Zain marries Hina and then who betrayed whom?

Writer : Sanam Mehdi

Director : Owais Khan

Cast:

Javed Sheikh as Aalam

Saba Hamid as Phupo

Yumna Zaidi as Zara

Ahmed Ali as Zain

Sara Ashraf as Sara

Ali Khan as Jaffar

Affaan as Saad

Maha Warsi as Hina

Arjumand

Semi Pasha

Jhan Zaib

Farah Nadeem and others.

Timing:

This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.

