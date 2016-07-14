web analytics
Ghayal – ARY Exclusive Digital Drama

Every Thursday

Drama Plot :

Obsession is something that only causes chaos – it makes you jealous and insecure, on the other hand Love is pure, free from selfishness and gives you freedom. Ghayal is a story of a man who goes beyond limits to get what he wants, a man who rapes the girl he thinks he loves just for the sake of his ego. He torments her, and this mishap leads to unfortunate events as she loses her fiancé. Will she ever overcome the misfortune of  life?  Will she ever find her happiness?

Director: Furqan T Siddiqui

Writer: Shagufta Bhatti

Cast :

  • Asad Siddiqqui as Moiz
  • Gohar Mumtaz as Adil
  • Sumbul Iqbal as Tooba
  • Shehzeen Rahat as Tania
  • Kiran Tabeer as Maira
  • Tipu Sharif as Faiz
  • Talat Hussain as Waqar
  • Abid Ali as Mirza Ubaid

Timing:

Watch ‘Ghayal’ Every Thursday at 8:00 pm only on ARY Digital.If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here. 

 

