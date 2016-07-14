Ghayal – ARY Exclusive Digital Drama

Drama Plot :

Obsession is something that only causes chaos – it makes you jealous and insecure, on the other hand Love is pure, free from selfishness and gives you freedom. Ghayal is a story of a man who goes beyond limits to get what he wants, a man who rapes the girl he thinks he loves just for the sake of his ego. He torments her, and this mishap leads to unfortunate events as she loses her fiancé. Will she ever overcome the misfortune of life? Will she ever find her happiness?

Director: Furqan T Siddiqui

Writer: Shagufta Bhatti

Cast :

Asad Siddiqqui as Moiz

Gohar Mumtaz as Adil

Sumbul Iqbal as Tooba

Shehzeen Rahat as Tania

Kiran Tabeer as Maira

Tipu Sharif as Faiz

Talat Hussain as Waqar

Abid Ali as Mirza Ubaid

Timing:

Watch 'Ghayal' Every Thursday at 8:00 pm only on ARY Digital.

