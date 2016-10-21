web analytics
[X] Close
Home  »  Drama Reviews  »  Ghayal – Another Twist Awaits

Ghayal – Another Twist Awaits

Now that Adil has left Pakistan, Ghayal has reached on different turn of events. However, Adil and Tooba’s father are unaware of the entire situation. On the other hand Mahira is now finally heading for her own house, to be with her husband even though she doesn’t want to. Tooba and her dad has gotten her so troubled that it’s impossible for her to actually leave her house at peace.

Furthermore, Mahira and Faiz are finally trying to be the happy couple. Faiz makes efforts to keep his wife happy – but obviously Mahira is just reluctant due to all her own family problems. Faiz’s mother reacts in the oddest way when her son and daughter in law decide to head out for a date night. Jealous mother’s are the worst!

Moreover, Tooba finally decides to confront her father so all the tension between them would dwell down but to her surprise, her father tells her off and demands for Tooba to leave his room and never enter. What could be more heart breaking for a daughter? First she loses her dignity , she gets harassed by an awful man and tries to put an end to her life – but now the most haunting thing is her father’s ignorance.

How will Tooba fix her relationship with her father? Will Adil return to haunt Tooba? How will Mahira settle in her new home if her sisters and mother constantly pry in her life? Find out all the answers in Ghayal’s next episode on Thursday at 8.00 Pm only on ARY Digital.

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments

10 Comments

  1. in home care services
    December 15, 2016 at 8:13 pm

    This site certainly has all the information and facts I wanted concerning this subject and didn’t know who to ask.

  2. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 17, 2016 at 9:30 pm

    Hello, after reading this amazing post i am too happy to share
    my experience here with colleagues.

  3. healthcare employers
    December 18, 2016 at 12:17 pm

    I am not positive where you are getting your info, but good
    topic. I needs to spend a while learning more or working out more.
    Thank you for magnificent info I used to be in search of this information for my mission.

  4. Fleta
    December 20, 2016 at 6:19 am

    My brother suggested I would possibly like this web site.
    He was entirely right. This submit actually made my
    day. You cann’t imagine simply how so much time I
    had spent for this info! Thanks!

  5. 2009 dodge journey computer problems
    December 20, 2016 at 12:20 pm

    For the reason that the admin of this website is working, no hesitation very quickly it will be renowned,
    due to its quality contents.

  6. Chester
    December 20, 2016 at 5:29 pm

    An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a co-worker who has been doing
    a little homework on this. And he actually ordered me
    breakfast because I discovered it for him… lol. So let me reword this….
    Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending the time
    to discuss this matter here on your internet site.

  7. dodge charger computer reset
    December 21, 2016 at 7:46 am

    Hi there to all, how is everything, I think every one is getting more from this site, and your views are nice in favor of
    new users.

  8. Dick
    December 22, 2016 at 11:01 am

    Can I simply just say what a relief to uncover a person that truly knows
    what they are talking about on the internet.
    You certainly realize how to bring a problem to light and
    make it important. More and more people should check this out and understand this side of your story.

    It’s surprising you are not more popular since you
    surely have the gift.

  9. 2010 dodge avenger computer
    December 23, 2016 at 3:49 pm

    Magnificent items from you, man. I’ve take note your
    stuff previous to and you are simply extremely excellent.
    I really like what you have acquired right here, really like what you’re stating and the best way wherein you say it.
    You are making it enjoyable and you still take care of to
    stay it sensible. I can’t wait to learn far more from
    you. That is actually a terrific site.

  10. Ronda
    December 23, 2016 at 5:04 pm

    My family every time say that I am killing my time
    here at net, however I know I am getting knowledge all the time by reading thes nice
    posts.

Leave a Reply

© 2016 Copyrights ARYDIGITAL.TV. All Rights Reserved.