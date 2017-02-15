web analytics
A Friend In Need Can Be A Downer Indeed

We all have one crazy downer pal that exists in our friend circle and can’t deny the truth that mate sucks all the fun part of your adventures.

The discouragement vibes pop when you tell your group to plan a hangout to a beach late night and the downer friend keeps telling you with the hit & run event that took place recently..

Debbie Downer GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

After a heart wrenching breakup your downer friend asks you to go out on a blind date!!
Debbie Downer GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

You just shared a big secret and however hope to get some advice on it, but that one fun sucker mate lists down the don’ts fact and your totally unable to continue the argument. lol !

Debbie Downer GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

When you tell your friend that you really like this guy and that downer culprit tells you his love chain.. “Oh Oh we are not getting back together” starts beating in your brains..

Debbie Downer GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

But hey whatever we all still love that downer friend to the core no matter how unhelpful vibes he/she spreads.. Cheers!

Debbie Downer GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

About Author

Abia Gill
Abia Gill

Abia Gill is a passionate writer. To her writing is a creativity that can develop a sense of rhythm and timing in story telling.

