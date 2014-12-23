Fostering Passion at work!

Passion is central to human life – the essence of what makes us who we are. Its presence, or absence thereof, isn’t just a philosophical or psychological matter – it’s a business concern as well.

If a company is going to thrive, it needs to infuse passion into the daily lives of its employees. In today’s competitive environment, the drive and purpose of work must be greater than the challenges at hand. Passion transforms workplaces, powers champions, and fuels winning teams. Many companies have recognized the importance of passion and are working to instill it at the workplace to achieve success.

For Herb Kelleher, founder and chairman of Southwest Airlines in the United States, generating passion for the job in his employees means money in the bank for his company. The experience of flying with the airline is a testament of the passion and commitment that is internalized in its employee. “At far too many companies, when you come into the office you put on a mask,” writes Kelleher in Leader to Leader. “We try not to hire people who are humorless, self-centered, or complacent, as when they come to work, we want them, not their corporate clones. They are what make us different,” says Kelleher.

Managers can inspire passion in the workplace in a number of ways, of which are:

Hiring the right people for the right jobs, so they can use their talents more often and more effectively. Identifying the strengths of each employee so they are given the opportunity to do what they do best. Appointing passionate managers who are engaged and committed to help others discover their potential. Creating an engaging environment that encourages employees to become more dedicated and passionate about their roles. Rewarding passionate people who demonstrate outstanding performance in order to reinforce such behavior and passion at work helps an organization grow and engage it’s people, it allows people to discover the work they love, so work becomes more than a job — it becomes a unique calling, a life’s mission.

It is very important for an individual to be passionate about their work and job which will help them perform well at work.

