Five naats in Badami’s voice to refresh your soul

Waseem Badami, a multi-talented host juggling several shows like his daily Ramadan transmission followed by his political show the 11th hour has a soulful voice rejuvenating our faiths every Ramazan. From reciting the famous “Ilahi teri chaukhat pe” to paying tribute to legends like Junaid Jamshed and Amjad Sabri, Badami has done it all, and that too exceptionally well.
This Ramazan let us take a look at five beautiful recitations by Waseem Badami:
Ilahi Teri Chokhat Per Bhikari Ban Ker Aya Hoon
One of Junaid Jamshed’s most famous naat recited by Badami in Shan-e-Ramzan was received ecstatically by the audiences
Mera Dil Badal De – Naat By Waseem Badami
Stating that Junaid Jamshed always used to recite this naat in the starting of Ramzan, Waseem Badami started his show with the recitation of it
Waseem Badami Naat Tribute to Junaid Jamshed and Amjad Sabri
After the sad and sudden demise of Junaid Jamshed and Amjad Sabri, both who happened to be close associates of Waseem Badami, he paid tribute to them remembering them through their naats.
Muhammad Ka Roza by Waseem Badami – ARY Digital
Expressing his wish to visit the Holy city of Madina, Badam recited this naat getting the audiences involved
Allah Ho Allah Ho By Waseem Badami
During Shab-e-Urooj, engrossed in the remembrance of Allah, Allah ho Allah ho was beautifully recited by Waseem Badami.
