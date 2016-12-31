Five drinks that you MUST have in winters

The winter months were made for mugs full of beverages that keep you warm, you can’t enough of coco right? The late night cravings topped with marshmallows is simply divine! Coffee, hot chocolate or even some elaaichi chaai give you the feel of chilly perfection. So here are drinks that will certainly keep you warm this winter plus keep you toasty this winter while helping ward off colds and flus.

Pink Tea :

Who haven’t heard about the scrumptious Kashmiri Chaai? It’s probably that one thing which has us going gaga in winters (apart from dry fruits obviously right)

2. Hot Chocolate

One of the most popular winter beverages – hot chocolate, is chock full of amazing benefits. Not only does it keep you warm during the cold winter season, it can also boost your overall health

3. Eggnog :

Eggnog is a holiday treat, but it contains – surprise! – eggs. Try this drink, experiments with your taste buds and go crazy this winter by having mugs full eggnog!

4. Hot Tea:

How on earth can we have the perfect winters without a cup of lip smacking chaai? This is probably the most drank beverage of Pakistan and all you workaholics must be hooked to it! Try this dhaaba style tea and let us know how it went.

5.Coffee

Day or night, this keeps you going. Winters mark the arrival of mass consumption of coffee – topped with toasted marshmallows and some coco powder. This way of making coffee is my personal favorite.

