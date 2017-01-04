The first episode was no less than a treat!

Sun Yaara begins with two families who are all set to meet at a wedding, Roshni who lives in Pindi comes to Karachi to attend the wedding of Lalarukh – her father’s first cousin. Though she has been aloof from her own relatives for some time -this trip is an opportunity for her to bond with the family.

Once she reaches Karachi, she injures her leg and everyone in the house gets busy taking care of her. Junaid Khan who’s playing the character of Talal is a very snobby doctor and Lalarukh’s brother, he turns red when he is called home for such a petty issue of looking at Roshni’s sprained leg.

Roshni and Talal looks like that they are building a chemistry and there’s certainly a heat between the two. Talal is a renowned surgeon but his attitude is the sole turn off, on the other hand Tanya has a major crush at Talal plus she’s Lali’s sister in law. She constantly makes an effort to gain his attention, but he is least interested and seems drawn towards Roshni.

Moreover, Lali’s in laws want her to keep Tanya in mind when considering a girl for Talal, the drama involves some family politics and bonds that are being build. Sun Yaara looks like a very cute story with a little bit of twist that will give all of us something to look forward to.

There’s no doubt that Junaid Khan looks very handsome along with Hira who is beyond cute! Though this was just the first episode, it’s clear that I already like it a lot. Will Talal and Roshni be a pair? Or his kharoos behavior would hinder that? So far Talal is reluctant to even talk to Tanya, will family pressure from Lali’s in laws break him and he actually will tie the knot with Tanya?

There’s a lot to figure out yet, so stay tuned to ARY Digital and watch Sun Yaara on Monday at 8.00 pm.

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments