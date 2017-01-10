Filmfare Awards Nominations will be the best thing you see today

62nd Jio Filmfare Awards 2017 Nominations are out and guess who’s on the list of nominations of best supporting role male, best playback singer (male and female)?

Fawad Khan:

The man who reigns the heart of countless women here and in neighboring country has been nominated for the second time for Best Supporting Actor for his Bollywood movie Kapoor and Sons. Fawad has also been nominated for Best Male Debut Bollywood for Khoobsurat and won the the prestigious award. There is absolutely no doubt that Fawad Khan deserves it! Not solely because of his killing charms, but also for his marvelous performance.

Atif Aslam:

The singer has been nominated for Tere Sung for the movie Rustom, this is Atif’s fifth nomination for the Filmfare Award in the same category. Previously, Atif had been nominated for ‘Jeena Jeena,’ Badlapur in 2016, ‘Tu Jaane Na,’ Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in 2010, ‘Tere Bin,’ Bas Ek Pal in 2007 and ‘Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein,’ Zeher in 2006.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan:

RFAK won the Filmfare award in 2011 for his track ‘Dil Toh Bacha Hai from Ishqiya. His other nominations were for ‘Teri Meri,’ Bodyguard in 2012, ‘Sajdaa,’ My Name Is Khan in 2011 and ‘Aaj Din Chadheya,’ Love Aaj Kal in 2010. The singer is competing against Atif Aslam. This will be certainly be a tough competition.

Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch:

With her nightingale voice, the singer has been nominated for Best Playback Singer for Kari Kari from the movie Pink, QB is well admired for some of her terrific tracks like humsafar, sammi meri waar, sab jag soye and plenty more.

Who do you have your hearts set on?

