Superstars create a hype and then they get silent, that’s what they are expert it. Every time that they come to the limelight the fans are still there waiting for them without losing any memories that they shared. Fawad Afzal Khan who has recently debuted in Bollywood with his first movie ‘Khoobsurat’ has created an image that no one can ever forget. From his gorgeous looks to commendable acting his fans have increased in Pakistan and India as well.

His first movie in Bollywood is ‘Khoobsurat’ where he was paired with Sonam Kapoor. The movie was a hit and the ‘Khoobsurat’ couple Fawad Khan and Sonam Kapoor has gathered a lot of praise for their sizzling chemistry in their previous movie. The rumors are up and it said to be believed that the couple will reunite for another love story ‘Battle of Bittora’.

Pakistan’s prince charming Fawad Khan has been paired with Bollywood’s quintessential fashionista Sonam Kapoor for an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s best-selling novel ‘Battle for Bittora’. Anil Kapoor’s company has purchased the filming rights for Chouhan’s book, and the film will be produced by his daughter, Rhea Kapoor, media reported.

Fawad Khan got reunited with his ‘Khoobsurat’ co-star Sonam Kapoor in Mumbai at Hello Hall of Fame Awards ceremony, where he won the Fresh Face of the Year Award. Most of the well-known names of Bollywood were spotted in the Hello Hall of Fame Awards where Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan won the Fresh Face of the year 2014 award. Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan, has earned enough fame in India for his performance in ‘Khoobsurat’ got his first award in Bollywood. Fawad won the category of ‘Fresh Face of the Year 2104’ whereas Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan won ‘Glam Icon of the Year’ and Sania Mirza got ‘Sportsperson of the Year’ awards. In the place which is known for international attire Fawad was spotted wearing black Dior Homme tux with a Burberry tie and Dior shoes.

Fawad Khan is ruling Bollywood and he is going to do movie with Sonam Kapoor and with Kareena Kapoor as well. But simultaneously he is going to do a movie with Ali Zafar also. Ali Zafar and Fawad Khan the heartthrobs of Pakistan, are the most sought after stars of the country. Both the stars have joined hands to do an Indo-Pak project written and directed by Ali Zafar himself.

After earning a good bond across the border Ali Zafar is now focusing to make a film for his homeland. The film will include Indian divas in the star cast and will be started next year. Currently Ali is negotiating with the finances, he needs a big team put through his dream venture. He will also act in the movie. Fawad Khan who has recently made a mesmerizing entry in Bollywood, is now planning to work in more movies. Both the stars share a very friendly equation.

Ali Zafar has recently said that he would promote Fawad Khan in every stage on the other hand, Fawad has also shown great admiration for Ali in public. This tells that the film will be a fire cracker, no release date has been announced for the movies but as soon as the news will be released will be shared for all.

