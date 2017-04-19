Ek hi Bhool – ARY Digital Exclusive Drama

Ek hi bhool is a story of two sisters and their family circumstances..Their lives messes up after the demise of their father who kept them like his princesses..

Masooma is the elder daughter who wants to take the responsibility after his father but society doesn’t let her live accordingly..

Fatima is Masooma’s mother who is left with no hope after her husband’s sudden death..Momina is the younger daughter who has always been pampered by her father and now after his death the cruelties of people around is taking away her innocence from her..

Writer: Nuzhat Saman

Director: Kamran Siddique

Cast:

Jhanzaib,

Maham Aamir,

Javeria Ajmal,

Majda Hameed,

Hamza,

Kiran Shahid,

Adnan Jillani,

Zeb Chaudry,

Qazi Wajid,

Jahan Aarah Haye,

Anwar Iqbal and Others.

Timing:

Watch ‘Aik hi Bhool’ monday to Thursday at 8:00 pm only on ARY Digital.If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here.

