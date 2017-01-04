An easy guideline on how to take care of your skin this winter

Winter weather is not fun for skin. Cold weather and low humidity levels result in dry air, which then steals moisture away from the skin every second of every day. Without immediate care, dry skin can lead to cracking and bleeding, and harsh winter wind makes the problem worse. Indoor heat further robs the air of moisture, as do hot showers or baths and harsh cleansers.

Additional moisture helps, but you need to do more to actually counteract these effects and keep skin looking youthful and smooth. To reduce chapping, redness, itching, and keep skin more healthy and comfortable this season, try these tips.

1.Ban Hot Showers:

Winters already cause your skin to strip all the moisture, so a long hot shower is just a cherry on top in making it worse. Opt for luke warm water and make it short. No doubt that all of us love long hot baths, but they can cause major damage to the skin so skip it!

2.Moisturize:

I personally prefer using Vaseline or a baby oil in winters to keep my skin deeply moisturized, don’t forget to apply them all over the body immediately after shower. This will lock the moisture in your skin making it smooth. Be generous with applying them after every wash. Leave your moisturizers overnight for better results.

3. Load Up On H2O:

Drink plenty of water to keep your skin from dehydrating, reduce your intake of caffeine as that will hinder you from gaining that flawless skin!

4. Hair:

When comes to pampering yourself, make sure you go big or go home. Apply olive oil mixed with egg oil at least thrice a week, spend on some good quality hair masks and you’ll be good to go. Above all that lay off the hair dryers and iron, these will only drain the Keratin from your hair, leaving your strands prone to breakage.

5. Eat Right:

As the old saying goes, “You are what you eat.” Foods with essential fatty acids like avocado and antioxidant-rich foods like pomegranate and pumpkin give your skin increased protection, immunity and resistance to the elements. A nutritious diet = healthier skin.

6. Sleep:

It’s like a nightmare leave your cozy bed in this chilly weather, and drag yourselves to work but it’s essential to actually have your beauty sleep.A good eight hour sleep will be the source of your well rested and more beautiful skin.

7. Exfoliate:

We often forget to help the skin slough off dead cells in the winter, particularly on our hands. Yet moisture can’t get in if the dead cells are too plentiful. Find an exfoliating mask and use it on your face and your hands, as well as gently on your lips, then follow immediately with moisture to truly see a smoother difference. Exfoliating body washes are also helpful in the winter months.

8: Chapped Lips:

Keep a lip balm with you at all times. Seriously, it mustn’t be ignored. Dry lips call for a mobile lip moisturizer! There is never enough moisture for your delicate lips in winters.

9: DIY Scrub:

Scrubbing your knees, elbows and knuckles is to be taken serious, a blend of honey and sugar in equal parts will give you a thick paste that can be used as an excellent scrub. Use this twice a week, this may work well for your dried lips if scrubbed with a toothbrush gently.

10: Protect Your Skin:

Always protect skin with a safe sunscreen like one that contains zinc oxide, and wear protective hats and clothing. Remember, your skin needs extra care in winters where it’s prone to crack and strip all the moisturizer.

