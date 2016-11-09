Turning every trending topic into something humorous is what all of us can predict, whether it’s the Chai Wala, or Sheikh Rasheed – one thing or the other just takes over the entire social media and makes huge waves on it. Twitter, Facebook or Instagram – everything is flooded with Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton Memes (countless they are by the way).
So just to narrow it down, we decided to browse through the twitter trends and believe us when we say that they made our day! Check out these tweets and laugh yourself sick. Yes, you’re welcome.
Some just went overboard with mocking Trump. Have a great laugh!
When trump finds out he is actually leading the vote #ElectionNight #Elections2016 #Trump pic.twitter.com/8GP70YrHBI
— Funny (@autocorrects) November 9, 2016
Trump has offended latinos, African Americans, handicap & women so my question is…who in the eff is voting for him?! #Elections2016
— Yasmin/Birdy (@beautyybird) November 9, 2016
It will be real shame if #donaldtrump wins this #Election2016
Think, before you vote.
#TrumpAgainstHumanity #ElectionDay #VOTEHILLARY pic.twitter.com/FsOy8uvsoF
— Sukh Sandhu (@SukhSandhu) November 8, 2016
If for nothing else, vote 4 #DonaldTrump because he helped Kevin find his way to the lobby…… #homealone pic.twitter.com/h7kRcumL7j
— John Flickinger (@JohnFlickster) November 9, 2016
Why would they leave Hilary behind? Like come one, it’s the meme war.
Pop Quiz #ElectionFinalThoughts #GoHillary #vote2016 #HilaryClinton #Election2016 #ElectionDay #TRUMP #HillaryBecause #HillaryForPrison2016 pic.twitter.com/9jlXPyc0xs
— Elizabeth Imus (@imuszero) November 8, 2016
That time when #Friends predicted that #HilaryClinton would be president. pic.twitter.com/5Vs4sF7HFi
— Craig (@craigbray) October 30, 2016
And then there’s the #ElectionNight, loving the entire response, this is obviously just for the kicks right?
My timeline right now. #Elections2016 pic.twitter.com/gDvJ7Dhj5y
— Bryan Lanning (@bryanlanning) November 9, 2016
This pretty much sums it up. #Election2016 #pipeline #standoff #guncontrol #donaldtrump pic.twitter.com/7Rxy7Voofd
— Jenn Wallis (@DameWallis) October 30, 2016
A quick #ElectionNight summary for people in the U.K. just waking up: pic.twitter.com/d4E3GZuuGu
— James Martin (@Pundamentalism) November 9, 2016
I’m not lookin at da polls no more #ElectionNight o pic.twitter.com/2SVyRc5bDD
— ?Miles Jai? (@milesjai) November 9, 2016
Me right now. #ElectionNight #Elections2016 pic.twitter.com/PyuxXNJ8UA
— Quotes (@wordstionary) November 9, 2016
The entire #DonaldTrump and #HilaryClinton war is literally the hottest gossip today, but the question is – who would you have voted for if had the opportunity? Let us know in the comments section as we’re super curious!
