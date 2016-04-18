Dobara Phir Se: The Trailer Will Leave You Wanting For More!

Mehreen Jabbar’s latest venture ‘Dobara Phir Se’ is an ARY Film Production starring Sanam Saeed, Adeel Husain, Hareem Farooq, Ali Kazmi, Tooba Siddiqui, Atiqa Odho and Shaz Khan in major roles. The first official teaser trailer of the film is out and it suggests that the story circles around friendship, love, life, the ups and downs and second chances.

Mehreen revealed to the media that ‘Dobara Phir Se’ is the story about two soul-mates, Hareem Farooq and Adeel Hussain, who meet each other at different stages in their lives and are unable to achieve their happily ever after fairy tale due to certain complications. ‘When love gives them a second chance’, we just hope against all odds they embrace it with open arms and give the viewers a happy ending.

New York and Karachi, both locations serve as major backdrops, the characters look interesting and the soundtrack sounds flawless; all guaranteeing a great cinematic experience!

Last shot A photo posted by Mehreen Jabbar (@mehreenjabbarofficial) on Feb 10, 2016 at 7:29am PST

All in all the trailer looks promising and we’re hopeful that the film will live up to the hype and expectations! ‘Dobara Phir Se’ will release on Eid 2016.

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments